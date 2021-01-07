  • MORE MARKET STATS

IIFL Securities retains leadership position among investment banks

By: |
January 7, 2021 8:47 AM

IIFL Securities has retained its leadership position as an investment bank for equity capital raise through the initial public offering (IPO) route for private sector corporates for the last four fiscal years in terms of total amount raised.

investment banksAccording to PRIME Database league tables, IIFL Securities has ranked number one for the period starting April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020. (Representational image)

IIFL Securities has retained its leadership position as an investment bank for equity capital raise through the initial public offering (IPO) route for private sector corporates for the last four fiscal years in terms of total amount raised.

According to PRIME Database league tables, IIFL Securities has ranked number one for the period starting April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020. According to a press statement, during April 2017 to December 2020, there were 70 equity IPOs by private sector firms aggregating to a total equity capital raising of Rs 82,177 crore.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IIFL Securities retains leadership position among investment banks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Stocks in focus today: TCS, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Wipro, ITC, real estate stocks
2Sensex snaps 10-session winning run, skids 264 points on Wednesday
3Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; Airtel says DoT’s maths can hike AGR dues up to 8 times