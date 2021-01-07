IIFL Securities retains leadership position among investment banks

According to PRIME Database league tables, IIFL Securities has ranked number one for the period starting April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020. According to a press statement, during April 2017 to December 2020, there were 70 equity IPOs by private sector firms aggregating to a total equity capital raising of Rs 82,177 crore.
