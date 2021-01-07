IIFL Securities retains leadership position among investment banks

According to PRIME Database league tables, IIFL Securities has ranked number one for the period starting April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020. (Representational image)

IIFL Securities has retained its leadership position as an investment bank for equity capital raise through the initial public offering (IPO) route for private sector corporates for the last four fiscal years in terms of total amount raised.

According to PRIME Database league tables, IIFL Securities has ranked number one for the period starting April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020. According to a press statement, during April 2017 to December 2020, there were 70 equity IPOs by private sector firms aggregating to a total equity capital raising of Rs 82,177 crore.