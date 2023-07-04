scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

IDFC First Bank stock tanks nearly 5% today after bank’s board approves merger with IDFC

IDFC First Bank share price tumbled 4.8% to Rs 77.99 and IDFC share price rose 0.55% to Rs 109.7 on Tuesday.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
IDFC First Bank share price today
IDFC First Bank shares have gained over 6% in the last one month and 128% in the last one year.

IDFC First Bank share price tanked 4.8% to Rs 77.99 today after the bank’s board approved the amalgamation of IDFC with the bank. The share exchange ratio for the amalgamation will be 155 equity shares of IDFC First Bank for every 100 equity shares of IDFC. IDFC share price rose 0.55% to Rs 109.7. IDFC First Bank stock has gained over 6% in the last one month and 128% in the last one year.

Also Read

“In line with street’s expectations,  the share swap ratio is in favour of target company (IDFC Ltd). The swap ratio equates to 1.55 and street / Nuvama Alternative was building in 1.40 (worst case scenario) and 1.60 (best case scenario). We expect the spread to contract at today’s opening itself thus we will recommend any spread  trade only when spread is at adequate levels as per the merger closure timeline. Hypothetically if spread is available at 13-14% then it’s a good level to enter but that looks unlikely to happen,” said Abhilash Pagaria, Head – Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The private-sector lender proposes to complete the merger by this year. As a result of the proposed merger, the standalone book value per share of the bank would increase by 4.9%, as calculated on audited financials as of March 31, 2023. IDFC holds about 40% stake in IDFC First Bank through IDFC Financial Holding. IDFC is completely held by the public.

Also Read
Also Read

“IDFC First Bank continues to be Nuvama Alternative Research’s top probable contender for MSCI August 2023 Standard Index inclusion and at Rs 81.7/share – the stock needs more 4% kind of jump (around Rs 85/share) till third week of July to make the cut for inclusion . The potential inflow could be of USD 170 to 180mn.  The merger aspect wont impact its chances of inclusion in MSCI. The only deterrent possibly could be stock not meeting the price cut off level requirement. The merger completion should take anywhere around 12 to 15 months from now,” said Abhilash Pagaria.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 09:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS