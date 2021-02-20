  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat Gas: Reiterate ‘buy’ with TP of Rs 560

By: |
February 20, 2021 9:18 AM

Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) has proved to be a clear outperformer since the curbing of polluting fuels at Morbi – an impetus by the government toward the adoption of greener fuel.

gujarat gasGUJGA would be the biggest beneficiary of any directive on Green Tax announced by MoRHT (refer to our report) – as Gujarat has no government directive on the use of CNG yet.

Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) has proved to be a clear outperformer since the curbing of polluting fuels at Morbi – an impetus by the government toward the adoption of greener fuel. Since our upgrade in Dec’19, the stock is up 116% – it has outperformed the Nifty by ~95% – despite which the stock trades at 21x FY23E EPS currently. Interestingly, we have upgraded our EPS every quarter since then (from Rs 12.3 to Rs 19.9 for FY22E) on the back of better-than-expected volume growth. CGDs have been a true consumption story and, as highlighted in Exhibit 1, the market has always valued volume growth for these names. GUJGA has clocked volume growth of ~8% QoQ each time since 1QFY20 – despite the COVID-led disruption witnessed in 1HFY21. Over the past five years, the company has posted a volume CAGR of ~11%; we build in the same volume growth over the next two years as well.

The Ceramic Association of Morbi expects growth of 25–30% in FY22 (v/s ~15% in FY21) as 60 more industrial units are likely to be commissioned over Oct–Dec’21 and the current units would undergo further expansions. Also, we have been highlighting that any further pollution control measure or impetus on growing gas consumption in India hereafter would benefit GUJGA significantly (v/s the other two incumbents).

Related News

GUJGA would be the biggest beneficiary of any directive on Green Tax announced by MoRHT (refer to our report) – as Gujarat has no government directive on the use of CNG yet. Factoring in all of the above, the stock demands an upgrade, thus closing the gap v/s IGL (same volume growth potential of 10–12% over the medium term) – we value the stock at 24x (from 22x earlier) to arrive at target price of Rs 560/share. Reiterate Buy, with the possibility of further earnings upgrades going forward.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Gujarat Gas Reiterate buy with TP of Rs 560
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst Corner: SBI best placed in current cycle; target price at Rs 600
2Power Grid rating – Buy: Strong show by transmission segment
3Apollo Hospitals rating – Buy: Recovery in hospital biz continued in Q3