Private-sector hiring in the United States grew slightly faster than expected in May, offering fresh evidence that the labour market remains resilient despite economic uncertainty, higher inflation and geopolitical tensions.

According to the ADP National Employment Report, private employers added 122,000 jobs in May. The increase exceeded economists’ expectations of 117,000 new jobs, reported Reuters citing ADP report. According to the report, the gain also marked an improvement from April, when private payrolls rose by a downwardly revised 105,000 jobs.

The report, released on Wednesday, was jointly developed by ADP and the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. It comes two days before the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes its closely watched nonfarm payrolls report for May, reported Reuters.

What does ADP report say about labour market?

The latest ADP data indicates that the labour market has regained stability after showing signs of weakness last year. Economic uncertainty linked to trade policies and tariffs had weighed on hiring decisions in several sectors, reported Reuters. However, job creation has remained positive, and layoffs have stayed near historically low levels.

While the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has pushed commodity prices higher and added pressure on inflation, employers have largely avoided major workforce reductions.

Economists often view the ADP report as an early signal of labour market conditions. However, ADP’s figures do not always match the government’s employment data. Analysts frequently caution that the ADP report has been an unreliable predictor of the BLS estimate for private payroll growth. The report provides an important snapshot of hiring trends ahead of the official jobs data.

The labour market’s resilience comes at a time when inflation remains a concern amid Israel-US and Iran tensions. Government data released last week showed that inflation accelerated in April at its fastest annual pace in three years, reported Reuters. Rising energy costs and supply concerns linked to geopolitical tensions have added to price pressures across the economy.

What can investors expect from jobs report?

Attention now shifts to Friday’s employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which offers the most comprehensive picture of the US labour market. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to increase by 85,000 jobs in May, down from 115,000 jobs in April. Separately, Wall Street forecasts payroll growth of around 80,000 jobs. Both estimates point to slower hiring but continued job growth.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3%, suggesting that labour market conditions remain relatively stable despite slower economic growth, as per Reuters report.

Investors and policymakers will study the report closely because it could influence expectations for US monetary policy. Federal Reserve officials are preparing for their June 16-17 policy meeting and continue to assess the impact of inflation and economic growth on interest-rate decisions, reported Reuters.

Financial markets currently expect the Federal Reserve to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged within a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, reported Reuters. Traders see little chance of a rate cut in the near term as policymakers monitor inflation risks linked to higher commodity prices and global conflicts.

A stronger-than-expected jobs report could reinforce the Fed’s cautious approach. A weaker report, on the other hand, could increase pressure on policymakers to consider future rate cuts if economic growth slows further, reported CNBC.