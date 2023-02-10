FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 144.73 crore, DII offloaded shares worth Rs 205.25 crore on Feb 9

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 144.73 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 205.25 crore on Thursday, February 9, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 9, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 6,872.23 crore while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 6,744.39 crore. In the month of January, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 41,464.73 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 33,411.85 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session on a positive note with BSE Sensex rising 142.43 points or 0.23% to 60,806.22 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 21.75 pts or 0.12% to 17,893.45.

“The Nifty witnessed rangebound price action throughout the day and closed with marginal gains for the day. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are suggesting further upside in the Index. On the upside, the zone of 17972 – 18000 is an immediate hurdle zone and once it is crossed we can see a sharp upside. Until the zone of 17970 – 18000 is not taken out decisively we can expect the consolidation to continue. The range of consolidation from a short-term perspective is 17350 – 18000,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.