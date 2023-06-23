scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Consumer durable goods stocks to buy: Havells top pick; brokerage says new brands to help market share, margins

White goods and durables sector has found a way to tap more customers and expand their product portfolio, said ICICI securities.

Written by Isha Madan
Consumer durable stocks to buy
Sub-segmentation strategy will help boost the market price of white good and durables.

ICICI Securities has said it is bullish on consumer durables goods stocks, with Havells as its top stock pick in the sector, due to the growth opportunity in the medium-long term. “Considering the strong return ratios, healthy growth potential and low penetration levels, we remain structurally positive on white goods and durables sector,” the brokerage firm said in the note.

White goods makers have found a way to tap more consumers with multiple brands. Most consumer durable companies have introduced new brands by way of acquisitions or new launches, improving the market shares with sub-segmentation, the brokerage firm said in a research note. Such new brands are helping white goods companies to tap customers across income levels and across regions in India.

Havells is ICICI Securities’ top pick in consumer durable goods stocks

Also Read

Havells has a ‘Buy’ stock rating from ICICI Securities, having created a portfolio of brands namely Havells, Standard, Rio and Lloyd. Other companies have also come up with new brands, either through acquisitions, or via their own launches.

Crompton acquired ‘Butterfly’ to expand into kitchen appliances; Whirlpool bought ‘Elica’ to enter into premium kitchen appliances; and V Guard acquired ‘Sunflame’ to expand into kitchen appliances. On the other hand, Polycab introduced its Etira brand for rural and value-for-money customers; Bajaj Electricals launched Nex with a premium and luxury products range; and TTK Prestige launched Judge for value-for-money customers.

Also Read

Product portfolio expansion, margin protection, market expansion

Expansion of product portfolio, acquisition of customers across income levels and across regions is the expected resultant of the sub-segmentation which will in turn, improve the market share in general of the durables sector companies. Further, the companies having multiple brands would find it easier to manage, maintain, or even improve margins in case of raw materials volatility, said the ICICI report.

However, there are downside risks on consumer durables stocks, such as irrational competition due to reduced general consumption demand, and inflation in input prices. On the other hand, better-than-expected gross margins due to correction in input prices may surprise on the upside, said the note.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 17:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS