Petrol and diesel price today 7 June 2021: Fuel rates hiked once again; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel rates have been hiked 21 times since May 4. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were increased for the second day straight on Monday across major cities. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 95.31 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 86.22 litre today. Since May 4, rates have been hiked 21 times. Petrol price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 4.76 since May 4, while diesel price has surged Rs 5.31 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across metro cities at Rs 101.52 per litre. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 93.58 per litre. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 106.37 per litre and Rs 99.23 a litre, respectively. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

-Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 96.71 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.92 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 95.28 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.07 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 101.13 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.77 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 98.49 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 91.41 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 99.06 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 93.99 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 92.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.70 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 97.45 per litre; Diesel prices – 89.14 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 91.67 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.87 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 93.12 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.81 per litre

Crude Oil price

Crude oil prices eased on Monday morning, after hitting fresh highs. US WTI crude futures for July were at $69.43 per barrel after having touched the $70 mark earlier. Brent crude futures for August were at $71.63 per barrel, according to Reuters.