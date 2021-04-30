  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 30 April 2021: Rates unchanged for 15th day; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

By: |
April 30, 2021 8:55 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel price was the highest in Mumbai among metro cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPrices of Petrol and Diesel have now remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel have now remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days. Fuel prices were last cut on April 15. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Currently, the base price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 32.67 per litre with a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. Dealers are charged Rs 32.95 per litre, an excise duty of Rs 32.90 per litre is added to the same. Dealer commission of Rs 3.69 per litre is added to the same, along with Rs 20.86 per litre VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.61 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.13 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.60 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.05 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.19 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.58 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.43 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.31 per litre

Crude Oil fall

After reaching 6-week highs, crude oil prices slipped on Friday morning. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $64.73 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were down at $68.30 per barrel, according to Reuters. Brent crude has gained 8% in April so far, while US WTI is up 10%.

Stock Market

