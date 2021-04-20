  • MORE MARKET STATS

Petrol and diesel price today 20 April 2021: Fuel cost unchanged; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi here

April 20, 2021 9:26 AM

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and Diesel rates remain steady today. Prices in Mumbai are the highest among metro cities.

Petrol and Diesel Price in India, Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in IndiaPetrol and diesel rates remain unchanged. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were unchanged today for the fourth day running. Fuel prices were cut on April 15 after having remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days earlier. Today Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, 16 paise cheaper than yesterday, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre, down 14 paise. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. 

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

  • Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre
  • Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.61 per litre
  • Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.13 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.60 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.05 per litre
  • Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.19 per litre
  • Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.58 per litre
  • Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.43 per litre
  • Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.31 per litre

Crude Oil jumps

Crude oil prices were up on Tuesday morning. US WTI crude futures for May traded at $63.57 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were up at $67.33 per barrel, according to Reuters.

