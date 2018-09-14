Paytm offers up to Rs 7,500 cashback on petrol, diesel purchase – Here is how to get

As fuel prices seem to go up the ladder, the cash backs and offers from mobile payment apps and credit cards might just ease the burden in one’s pocket. Bringing some relief to people, Paytm is offering a cashback of up to Rs 7,500 on the purchase of petrol and diesel if the payment is done through its app. The customers can avail this offer on a minimum transaction of Rs 50. The offer was rolled out on 1st August 2018 and will be available till 1st August 2019. This cashback will be given to customers in form of coupons that could be used on later purchases. However, to avail this offer, customers need to complete their KYC for the Paytm Wallet.

Here is all you need to know about Paytm Cashback offer –

On the first transaction in a petrol pump, Paytm will be offering flat Rs 50 cashback on Electricity bill payment, via the app. And, an addition Rs 10 off, if it is done using Paytm Payment Bank. However, the minimum amount of electricity bill needs to be Rs 750. The promo code for this is PETROLBIJLI.

On the second transaction, the Digital Payments app will be offering a maximum of Rs 100 off on movie tickets, if they are booked through the app itself. The promo code is PETROL100. However, one will have to book a minimum of 2 tickets to avail the offer.

The third transaction offers a cashback of up to Rs 350 will be offered on Oyo rooms bookings made through Paytm. The promo code for that is PETROL350.

On the fourth transaction in the petrol pump, the user will receive Rs 25 cashback on DTH recharge made through the app. The promo code, which again can be used only once like the previous offers, is PETROLDTH.

The fifth one will offer you up to Rs 200 cash back on movie ticket bookings made through the app. But again, a minimum of two tickets need to be bought. Promo code to avail the offer is PETROL200.

The sixth transaction will enable the user to get one time flat Rs 25 cashback while paying for the petrol through Paytm. The offer will only be available at selected petrol pumps.

From the tenth transaction, and every 10th transaction after that one will be offered cashback of a total sum of Rs 1350 – which will be valid for bus and flight ticket bookings. The maximum cashback offered in-flight booking is Rs 500, whereas that for a bus is Rs 125. And, a user will be able to avail each of these offers twice. Separate promo codes will be provided everytime the 10th transaction is done.

“Cashback offer will be applicable only if you participate in the offer. After your first transaction on petrol pump using Paytm, you will get an SMS to participate in up to Rs 7500 cashback offer and you can also participate in cashback offer by going into “Cashback offers” section from your profile section,” Paytm said on its website.