scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Oil prices tick up as markets zoom in on supply tightness

International benchmark Brent futures climbed 17 cents to $92.05 a barrel at 12:02 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 19 cents to $88.71.

Written by Reuters
oil price, crude oil, crude oil price, oil stocks,
Both benchmarks climbed to 10-month highs on Wednesday before data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories that worried markets about demand.

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, after dipping slightly in the previous session, as markets refocused on expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023. International benchmark Brent futures climbed 17 cents to $92.05 a barrel at 12:02 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 19 cents to $88.71.

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of oil output cuts to the end of 2023 will mean a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as it largely stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.

Also Read

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024. Both benchmarks climbed to 10-month highs on Wednesday before data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories that worried markets about demand.

Also Read

U.S. crude inventories rose by 4 million barrels last week, confounding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. Fuel inventories also rose more than expected as refiners stepped up activity. On the economic front, investors interpreted the latest reading of U.S. inflation as confirmation the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next week and could extend its pause further, buoying hopes of strong oil demand. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

More Stories on
Oil prices

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 07:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS