scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nifty, Sensex may remain range-bound in near term; Cipla, India Cements among stocks to buy

NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex showed range bound activity last Tuesday and they are likely to follow this activity trend in near term. Both NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex could rally till 19,825-19,875/66,900-67,000.

Written by guest
Nifty, Sensex
For NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex, 19,700/66,600 could be the key support level for the day traders.

By Shrikant Chouhan

On last Tuesday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex witnessed range bound activity. Among Sectors, IT continued the positive momentum, rallied over 1 percent whereas profit booking were seen in Media and PSU Banks stocks, as a result, both the indices shed over 1 percent. Technically, after a strong uptrend rally, the indices witnessed range bound activity.

Intraday correction formation indicating range bound activity is likely to continue In the near future. We are of the view that for Nifty and Sensex, 19,700/66,600 could be the key support level for the day traders. Below which, we could see a quick intraday correction till 19,650-19,600/66,400-66,300. On the flip side, as long as the indices are trading above 19,700/66,600 the uptrend wave is likely to continue. Above the same, the indices could rally till 19,825-19,875/66,900-67,000.

Also Read
Also Read

Oberoi Realty Ltd

 BUY | CMP: Rs 1054 | TARGET: Rs 1110 | SL: Rs 1030

The counter is trading in a rising channel constantly on the weekly scale. The higher high and higher low chart formations are apparent in the counter. Additionally, trend indicators such as MACD and ADX are showing bullish strength. Therefore, upward movement from the current level is very likely to remain in the near future.

CIPLA

 BUY | CMP: Rs 1030 | TARGET: Rs 1080 | SL: Rs 1010

The stock has shown a remarkable rally from the lows in the last few weeks and the trend of the stock is still in the rising direction. The higher high and higher low series on weekly chart formation is evident in the stock. Hence, the formation is indicating a bullish continuation pattern to continue in the coming horizon.

India Cements Ltd

 BUY | CMP: Rs 210.25 | TARGET: Rs 222 | SL: Rs 205

The stock has underperformed in the past few weeks and it has witnessed a downtrend. After the sharp correction from higher levels, the stock is currently trading in a range bound mode, which indicates accumulation at these levels. Therefore, upward movement from the current level is expected to resume in the coming sessions.

Siemens Ltd

 BUY |  CMP: Rs 3708 |  TARGET: Rs 3890 | SL: Rs 3630

After a robust rally of the past few weeks, the stock went into a consolidation mode. At present, the structure is indicating a likely breakout of the consolidation phase. Hence, the formation indicates a further bullish trend  to resume from the current levels.

(Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Views expressed are the author’s own. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 14:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS