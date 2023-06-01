Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in June; check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks will remain closed for twelve days in June 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In May too, banks stayed closed for twelve days, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. On other Saturdays, banks stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.
Bank Holidays June 2023
June 15 – Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti – Aizawl, Bhubaneswar,
June 20 – Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra – Bhubaneswar, Imphal
June 26 – Kharchi Puja – Agartala
June 28 – Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) – Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
June 29 – Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar
June 30 – Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha – Aizawl, Bhubaneswar
Weekend Bank Holidays May 2023
June 4 – Sunday
June 10 – Second Saturday
June 11 – Sunday
June 18 – Sunday
June 24 – Fourth Saturday
June 25 – Sunday
Bank Holiday List 2023
29 July: Muharram
15 August: Independence Day
16 August: Parsi New Year
31 August: Raksha Bandhan
7 September: Janmashtami
19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi
28 September: Eid e Milad
2 October: Gandhi Jayanti
21 October: Maha Saptami
22 October: Maha Ashtami
23 October: Maha Navami
24 October: Vijaya Dashami
12 November: Diwali
13 November: Deepavali Holiday
15 November: Bhai Dooj
27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December: Christmas Day