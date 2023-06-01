Bank Holidays June 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in June; check full bank holiday list here

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar on Wednesday 29 June for Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha).

Bank will remain closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday 28 June for Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha).

