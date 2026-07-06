Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of Axis Nifty50 Equal Weights Index Fund, an open-ended index scheme that seeks to track the Nifty50 Equal Weight Index and offer investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of India’s leading blue-chip companies that are a part of Nifty 50 Index, through a distinct equal-weighted allocation strategy.

The scheme will follow a rules-based approach and invest equally across all 50 stocks in the index with quarterly rebalance of the portfolio to maintain this allocation. This is aimed to remove subjectivity and ensure that exposure to each stock remains consistent over time, instead of being skewed towards a few companies due to market movements.

The fund will be managed by Nandik Mallik and Rohit Gautam. The minimum investment amount for the scheme is Rs 100 during the NFO period and on an ongoing basis. The scheme will charge a 0.25% exit load on investments redeemed/switched within 15 days from the date of allotment and nil afterwards.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on July 3, 2026, and close on July 17, 2026.

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