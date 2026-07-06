Several bank branches will be closed for three of the total of six working days in several parts of the country this week. Whether the bank is a private bank or a PSU one, Cities like Kolkata, Aizawl, and Shillong will see a higher number of banking holidays on account of state-specific festivals this week.

Therefore, if you have any banking appointments scheduled for this week, it is advised to check with your nearest branch, whether it is SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or any other lender you hold your account with.

Bank holiday on July 6

As per the RBI holiday calendar, financial institutions in Aizawl, will remain closed on account of MHIP Day. The Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl, also known as the Mizo Women’s Union, is one of the largest women’s welfare organizations in the state.

The day is celebrated through state functions and programs led by government officials, which include community service activities, awareness campaigns, cultural performances, and so on.

Meanwhile, banks in Kolkata are closed in observance of the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, this is a state-specific holiday. Mookerjee was a prominent Indian barrister, politician, and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Bank holiday on July 9

Financial institutions in Meghalaya’s capital city of Shillong will be closed on Thursday, July 9, in observance of Beh Deinkhlam. This is primarily celebrated as a harvest festival after the sowing season. People perform rituals to seek blessings for a good harvest.

Weekly off on Saturday and Sunday

Lenders across the country will be closed following their usual weekly closure on the second Saturday and Sunday. Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturday and are typically open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays. Sunday is a mandatory holiday for lenders across the country.

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However, customers can withdraw cash from ATMs and use their online banking services on all days, unless otherwise mentioned.

What about stock exchanges?

Since these are state-specific holidays, trading in equity markets won’t be affected. Investors can buy, sell and hold positions on these days. Also, MCX and NCDEX will continue with their usual operations.