Company Name
Value
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|473.2
|-14.60
|-2.99
|62,740
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|184.2
|2.60
|1.43
|2,84,500
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|390
|0.20
|0.05
|3,162
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,915
|47.05
|2.52
|3,72,591
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|268.6
|-0.95
|-0.35
|29,047
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|7,317
|151.80
|2.12
|48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,513.7
|25.45
|1.71
|33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|7,337.5
|-96.35
|-1.30
|364
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|760
|8.90
|1.18
|16,107
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|803.85
|5.50
|0.69
|45,955
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|965.55
|-18.85
|-1.91
|6,578
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,356.2
|-19.75
|-0.83
|9,089
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,406.35
|-7.75
|-0.55
|2,872
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,921.8
|-53.95
|-1.36
|1,185
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|327.15
|-3.20
|-0.97
|22,665
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|54.7
|0.21
|0.39
|1,88,936
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|88.85
|-1.56
|-1.73
|2,00,054
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|727.8
|-45.55
|-5.89
|2,77,01,536
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,430.75
|-89.05
|-3.53
|25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|641.45
|-3.10
|-0.48
|39,416
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|858.2
|23.45
|2.81
|13,949
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,349
|35.00
|2.66
|23,823
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|558.45
|-5.40
|-0.96
|20,278
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|623.35
|0
|0
|3,526
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|595.5
|-11.05
|-1.82
|7,041
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.13
|7.88
|10.07
|15,91,381
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,771.3
|11.70
|0.66
|89,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.55
|2.25
|2,52,302
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.75
|1.40
|3,39,367
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|7,215.4
|76.10
|1.07
|1,074
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|298.9
|1.55
|0.52
|73,324
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|151.75
|-2.55
|-1.65
|8,09,200
Mas Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|815.4
|-1.85
|-0.23
|2,841
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|907.55
|-11.20
|-1.22
|2,261
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,821.95
|134.50
|7.97
|78,399
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,271.1
|10.40
|0.82
|12,533
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|857.2
|3.60
|0.42
|69,619
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|769.35
|-5.10
|-0.66
|11,122
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,078.1
|25.20
|2.39
|60,990
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|649.2
|-2.30
|-0.35
|20,066
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|237.65
|-0.90
|-0.38
|4,21,765
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|840.25
|23.65
|2.90
|1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,320.2
|26.45
|2.04
|31,047
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|820
|-7.75
|-0.94
|7,558
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|636.25
|1.10
|0.17
|17,929
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|547.25
|0.15
|0.03
|29,051
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,448
|11.10
|0.46
|1,716
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|481.6
|-3.80
|-0.78
|28,162
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|748
|-1.00
|-0.13
|4,481