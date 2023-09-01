Follow Us

BSE DIVERSIFIED FINANCIALS REVENUE GROWTH

BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹1,210.39 Closed
0.59+7.1 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

33
26
1W
1.6
1M
0
3M
8.4
6M
20.4
1Y
12.8
5Y
15.7
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
473.2-14.60-2.99
62,740
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,628.1-4.00-0.25
11,861
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
184.22.601.43
2,84,500
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3900.200.05
3,162
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,91547.052.52
3,72,591
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
268.6-0.95-0.35
29,047
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
7,317151.802.12
48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
7,337.5-96.35-1.30
364
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
7608.901.18
16,107
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
803.855.500.69
45,955
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
965.55-18.85-1.91
6,578
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,356.2-19.75-0.83
9,089
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,406.35-7.75-0.55
2,872
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,921.8-53.95-1.36
1,185
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
327.15-3.20-0.97
22,665
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
54.70.210.39
1,88,936
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
88.85-1.56-1.73
2,00,054
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
727.8-45.55-5.89
2,77,01,536
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,430.75-89.05-3.53
25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
641.45-3.10-0.48
39,416
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
858.223.452.81
13,949
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
1,34935.002.66
23,823
558.45-5.40-0.96
20,278
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
623.3500
3,526
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
595.5-11.05-1.82
7,041
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
131.755.604.44
14,52,469
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
JM Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.137.8810.07
15,91,381
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,771.311.700.66
89,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.29.552.25
2,52,302
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
126.451.751.40
3,39,367
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
7,215.476.101.07
1,074
298.91.550.52
73,324
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
151.75-2.55-1.65
8,09,200
Mas Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
815.4-1.85-0.23
2,841
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
934.92.150.23
17,126
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
907.55-11.20-1.22
2,261
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,821.95134.507.97
78,399
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,271.110.400.82
12,533
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
857.23.600.42
69,619
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
769.35-5.10-0.66
11,122
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,078.125.202.39
60,990
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
649.2-2.30-0.35
20,066
RBL Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
237.65-0.90-0.38
4,21,765
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
840.2523.652.90
1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,320.226.452.04
31,047
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,918-6.75-0.35
41,605
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
820-7.75-0.94
7,558
636.251.100.17
17,929
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
547.250.150.03
29,051
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,44811.100.46
1,716
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
481.6-3.80-0.78
28,162
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
748-1.00-0.13
4,481

