Indian Banks are set to kick off the Q1 FY27 earnings season with large private sector banks announcing numbers in mid-July. Key brokerage houses like JM Financial and Motilal Oswal expect the banking sector to report a healthy first quarter result despite continued pressure on net interest margins (NIMs). The strong demand

Q1FY27 bank earnings preview: Loan growth to support

JM Financial believes the banking sector to post around 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT), supported by strong loan growth, stable asset quality and higher treasury income.

“Earnings should remain supported by robust business momentum and benign credit costs despite near-term pressure on margins,” JM Financial said.

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Motilal Oswal expects banks under its coverage to post a 9.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY27. However, the brokerage expects profit to decline 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Bank Q1 preview: Margins to remain under pressure

JM Financial expects NIMs to remain under pressure in Q1FY27, estimating a decline by 7-8 basis points sequentially for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, while HDFC Bank may see a contraction of 2-3 basis points. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s margins are expected to remain largely stable.

The brokerage said banks increased lending to low-yield segments such as corporate loans, home loans and loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which is likely to weigh on margins.

Despite margin pressure, net interest income (NII) growth for JM Financial’s banking coverage universe is expected to improve to 11% YoY in Q1FY27 from 7% YoY in the previous quarter.

JM Financial noted that provisional business updates from 28 banks point to healthy business momentum during the quarter. Loan growth stood at around 16.4% YoY, while deposits grew 12.3% YoY.

However, deposit growth continued to lag credit growth, leading to a rise in credit-deposit (CD) ratios across most banks.

Bank Q1 preview: Credit growth at 17.7%

According to Motilal Oswal, credit growth accelerated to 17.7% year-on-year (YoY) as of June 15, driven by “higher working capital loan demand amid rising input costs, the regulatory shift in focus from the LDR to the LCR/NSFR framework, and a surge in corporate borrowings following the rise in bond yields during Q1FY27.”

The brokerage expects overall credit growth to moderate to around 14% in FY27.

System-wide deposit growth stood at 12% YoY during the quarter, continuing to lag credit growth.

“With competition for deposits still intense, banks continue to face challenges in mobilizing low-cost deposits. We expect term deposit (TD) rates to remain broadly sticky as banks strive to sustain deposit accretion,” Motilal Oswal noted.

Q1FY27 preview: Private banks to outperform PSU peers

Private banks are expected to report stronger earnings than PSU lenders during the quarter.

Motilal Oswal estimates private banks’ PAT to grow 10.1% YoY, while PSU banks may report a 9% increase. On a sequential basis, profits are expected to decline for both segments.

NII for the banking sector is expected to rise 10.9% YoY, while pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) may increase 4% over the previous quarter.