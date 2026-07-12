Earnings season has officially kicked off, and markets are all set. Major large-caps are scheduled to post their financial statements for the first quarter of 2027. This week, major IT firms like HCL Tech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra will announce their Q1FY27 results.

Markets will especially eye the standalone and consolidated results of the heaviest of the heavyweights, Reliance Industries, particularly for updates on its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business following the recent West Asia conflict.

Additionally, private-sector banks, including Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, will attract high investor interest following their recent managerial reshuffles.

Check full list of all the companies set to announce results-

July 13: HCL Tech to post Q1FY27 result

A total of 15 companies will put out their results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, July 13. However, the Street will watch out for the results of IT major HCL Technologies, as the software company may also declare its second interim dividend for FY27.

Alongside, Q1FY27 results of insurance company ICICI Prudential AMC will also gain traction. Nuvoco Vistas, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Vivo Bio Tech will also remain in focus.

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July 14: Tata Elxsi and L&T Technology in focus

Markets will look out for the financial results of Tata Elxsi and L&T Technology Services, as both companies will post their standalone and consolidated earnings on Tuesday, July 14. Aditya Birla Money will also announce its Q1FY27 results on the same date.

Additionally, the financial statements of Jindal Saw, Info Media Press, and Viji Finance will also gain traction, with a total of 18 companies scheduled to announce their results.

July 15: Union Bank, HDB Financial to announce results

It would be a hectic day for corporate India as a total of 39 companies will post their Q1 results on Wednesday, July 15. Among these, the markets will closely watch the financial results of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Union Bank of India.

Also, the financials of HDB Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDFC AMC, and broking company Angel One will attract investor interest. Additionally, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Network18 Media, and recently listed Fedbank Financial Services will remain in focus.

July 16: IT majors to declare Q1 results

IT giants Wipro and Tech Mahindra will declare their results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, July 16. The Street will also focus on the financials of solar power PSU BHEL, which will be announced on the same date.

Large-caps, including Jio Financial Services, ITC Hotels, and Polycab India, will also attract attention for their first-quarter results. Alongside, investors will also watch out for WeWork India’s Q1FY27 statements. In all, 36 companies will announce their earnings on Thursday.

July 17: Reliance Industries Q1 results

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will be the centre of attention as the company will announce its Q1FY27 results on Friday, July 17. Market players will also monitor the results of Tata Technologies, which will be released on the same date.

Other large-caps like JSW Steel, Havells India, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Oberoi Realty have also scheduled their board meetings for Friday. The latter may also declare an interim dividend. A packed earnings calendar on July 17 will feature results from 25 companies.

July 18: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank in focus

Major commercial banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Yes Bank, will declare their Q1FY27 results on Saturday, July 18. Alongside, NBFC Can Fin Homes will post its financial results over the weekend.

Cement majors, including JK Cement and India Cements, are slated to post their earnings on Saturday. Overall, 10 companies will announce their results on July 18.

Conclusion

It is set to be a packed week for India Inc as 143 companies are scheduled to post their Q1FY27 earnings. Investors will keenly eye the quarterly results of Reliance Industries and IT majors including Wipro and Tech Mahindra.