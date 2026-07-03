Banking stocks will be in limelight this month as key large cap banks are set to announce their quarterly financial results over the next few weeks. Lenders across the country will put out their Q1FY27 results on exchanges, and investors will especially eye the statements of heavyweight HDFC Bank.

Also, several of these banks will announce their results over the weekend.

In case you don’t miss out on any major announcements. Here are the banks that should be on your radar:

#1 HDFC Bank to announce Q1 result on July 18

The country’s largest private lender will post its financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2027 on Saturday, July 18. Markets will keenly look out for the quarterly results of HDFC Bank as the stock has been in limelight over its managerial change, with Rajiv Kumar being appointed as the lender’s new part-time chairman.

No announcement pertaining to any interim dividend has been made yet. In FY26 the bank’s total dividend payout stood at Rs 40 per share.

#2 ICICI Bank to announce results on July 18

This heavyweight has scheduled its board meeting for Saturday, July, 18 to declare the financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. No announcement over dividend consideration has been made yet.

For FY26, the bank’s dividend payout stood at Rs 11 per share.

#3 Axis Bank to declare Q1 results on July 18

Another major financial institution, Axis Bank is set to declare its Q1FY27 results. The bank will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results. Axis Bank has not made any announcements pertaining to dividend payout.

In FY26, the bank paid a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.

#4 IDFC First Bank to declare financials on July 25

The lender has scheduled its board meeting for Saturday, July 25 to announce its first quarter consolidated and standalone financials for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The bank has not declared any dividend for the quarter yet.