The government has nearly doubled its commitment to India’s sovereign-anchored infrastructure fund. The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will raise its second infrastructure-focused vehicle, a roughly Rs 30,000-crore successor to the fund that has already built ports, roads, data centres and renewable energy platforms across the country.

According to those tracking the fund, the eventual beneficiaries will not be any single company or promoter group, but the broader universe of transportation, energy, digital infrastructure and e-mobility projects that the money is meant to seed.

Which sectors will NIIF’s new infrastructure fund invest in?

“Transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, urban infrastructure and e-mobility are the sectors identified for the fund, and these were also the focus areas under Master Fund I,” Sharma explained, noting that the sectoral priorities for the new fund track closely with those of the first one. He further added that fund managers typically carry forward a proven strategy into subsequent vintages with only minor adjustments.

He noted that Athaang Infra (NIIF’s proprietary platform) is a likely draw on the new fund’s capital for roads and pointed to digital infrastructure as an area of particular interest given NIIF’s existing joint venture with Stonepeak and AGP. “Digital infrastructure is a particularly interesting area… data centres are a hot sector. It could potentially establish a dedicated platform in that space as well,” he pointed out.

The government’s fresh commitment also folds in support for NIIF’s other strategies, including its India-Japan Fund, its first bilateral vehicle focused on climate, circular economy and energy transition, as well as successor bilateral and strategic funds still being planned. Officials have linked the expanded allocation to national programmes such as Gati Shakti, Digital India, Make in India and the FAME and PM E-DRIVE schemes for electric mobility, positioning the capital as a contributor to job creation and India’s broader infrastructure goals through 2047.

What is NIIF’s second infrastructure fund, and why is the government increasing its commitment?

NIIF was set up as India’s sovereign-anchored fund, with the Government of India holding a 49% stake and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund running it professionally. It currently manages capital commitments of close to Rs 40,000 crore across its funds and strategies, and has already returned close to Rs 12,000 crore to investors through large exits.

Its investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and multilateral institutions such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AustralianSuper, CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, PSP Investments, Temasek, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, alongside domestic lenders including Axis Bank, HDFC Group, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and State Bank of India.

“This is essentially a continuation of Master Fund I. The strategy remains largely the same, with capital being deployed primarily into infrastructure and renewable energy,” Rouhan Sharma, Asia Pacific editor at Infralogic, a US-based deals platform covering global infrastructure, told financialexpress.com. “The ultimate beneficiary is not any single company but the infrastructure sector itself, as the additional capital will enable more project development. Developers who build these assets will benefit, but that is a secondary outcome,” he added.

Where has NIIF invested before?

NIIF’s first infrastructure fund, the Master Fund, carries a corpus of Rs 16,000 crore and is India’s largest domestic infrastructure fund. It has built seven platforms spanning ports and logistics, smart meters, renewable energy, roads, airports and digital infrastructure.

As per the company’s declarations, its earliest and largest platform came in February 2018, when it partnered with DP World to invest in India’s ports and logistics sector, with the two sides announcing a combined $3 billion commitment. The joint venture, Hindustan Infralog, went on to acquire a 90% stake in Continental Warehousing the following month, and in June 2022, NIIF added roughly $300 million to acquire a stake in Hindustan Ports, a DP World subsidiary.

In clean energy, NIIF partnered with BII (formerly CDC Group) and EverSource Capital in February 2019 to jointly invest $300 million in Ayana Renewable Power. Further capital was injected in December 2020, after which NIIF became the platform’s majority shareholder; by January 2022, Ayana had crossed 1 GWac of operational capacity.

“NIIF has already created sector-specific platforms. It set up a ports and logistics platform, deployed capital into roads through Athaang Infra, and built Ayana Renewable Power in the clean energy space before exiting it through a sale to ONGC and NTPC. These platforms were created to build and operate infrastructure and renewable energy assets,” he said, adding that a fresh renewable platform is plausible under the new fund. “The expectation is that NIIF could create another platform similar to Ayana, given it has already exited that investment.”

Roads have been built up through Athaang Infrastructure, which took over the Essel Devanahalli and Essel Dichpally toll roads in November 2020 and added two more highway assets in Jammu & Kashmir in 2022. Smart metering is handled through IntelliSmart Infrastructure, a joint venture with Energy Efficiency Services Limited formed in October 2019.

In December 2022, NIIF struck a financial partnership with GMR Airports to invest in three airport projects, including the greenfield international airports at Mopa in Goa and Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh, committing Rs 631 crore and later up to Rs 675 crore, respectively, toward the two special purpose vehicles.

Digital infrastructure bets include a January 2023 partnership with Digital Edge and AGP DC InvestCo for a pan-India hyperscale data centre portfolio, starting with a $2 billion facility in Navi Mumbai, and a roughly $200 million investment in iBUS Network and Infrastructure in April 2024.

Beyond the Master Fund, NIIF’s Private Markets Fund has deployed its full capital across eight underlying funds covering growth equity, venture capital, buyout and credit strategies, touching climate, healthcare, affordable housing, manufacturing and technology.

How could NIIF’s expanded corpus change infrastructure investment in India?

Nitin Idnani, Managing Director for Real Estate Advisory at JM Financial, described NIIF’s role as that of a risk-absorbing incubator for early-stage infrastructure assets that later feed into public markets. “The NIIF can act as a massive incubator by taking on early-stage risks across various key infrastructure sectors. These assets, when ready, are ideal for monetisation and can provide a steady pipeline of acquisitions for InvITs/REITs, which provide high-quality yield paper for both institutional and retail investors, further deepening the market for these products,” he told financialexpress.com. “NIIF also acts as a catalyst to attract greater foreign investment by signalling the government’s commitment to infra spending.”

“Their success in many tough sectors has boosted the confidence of the private sector to start making investments too,” Manish Aggarwal, National Leader for infrastructure, financial and strategic solutions at Deloitte India, told financialexpress.com. He said the additional commitment is a sign of the government’s confidence in NIIF’s ability to build up platforms and exit them at good returns, and that the fresh capital should help NIIF write bigger cheques and close some of the gap between the money available and the scale of projects now coming up, especially in newer areas like digital infrastructure and e-mobility.

He was less upbeat about how long it takes to resolve commercial disputes in India, which, he said, keeps private capital out of infrastructure. “We would recommend that a dedicated commercial dispute resolution mechanism with a complete professional set-up needs to get going,” he said, arguing that fixing this could push private investment’s share of India’s infrastructure build-out from around 25% today to as much as 75%, and free up government money for other priorities.

Aggarwal also suggested NIIF could do more than write cheques, like helping states prepare and structure projects, and push PPPs and asset monetisation in newer sectors such as education, healthcare, railways and agricultural supply chains.

Which sectors are likely to receive the next round of NIIF funding?

For now, the sectors in focus are expected to be transportation, energy, digital infrastructure, urban infrastructure and e-mobility. These are the sectors where NIIF had placed its bets earlier too with Master Fund I. Digital infrastructure looks set for the sharpest push given the data centre boom, while a second clean-energy platform could follow now that Ayana has exited. With the government’s expanded commitment, these are the areas likely to see the next round of capital deployed.