Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE Dollex 30 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE DOLLEX 30

BSE Dollex 30
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
6764.30 Closed
-0.68-46.5 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.6
1M
0.2
3M
-0.3
6M
-11.1
1Y
-10.4
5Y
12.5
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.913,91,091
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.498,38,749
Wipro		186.700.800.433,50,030
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838,522
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.264,52,461
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187,766
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588,756
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.514,91,213
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.6815,28,309
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.696,72,661
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238,241
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221,956
JSW Steel		1293.50-14.50-1.1141,312
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068,470
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.7213,79,912
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.181,35,515
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.909,85,658
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
view more

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse