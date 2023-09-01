Follow Us

BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 30
₹6,488.07 Closed
0.82+52.58 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

24
5
1W
0.6
1M
-2.2
3M
4.4
6M
9.8
1Y
7
5Y
46.2
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,413.056.150.26
7,23,196
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.153.801.64
9,97,181
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564

