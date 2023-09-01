Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,662.65
|49.60
|1.08
|26,922
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,413.05
|6.15
|0.26
|7,23,196
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.15
|3.80
|1.64
|9,97,181
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|416
|7.55
|1.85
|10,20,564