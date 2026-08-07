Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55,050
|Engineers India
|240.65
|-1.65
|-0.68
|57,397
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68,470
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624