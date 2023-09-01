Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|157.55
|3.45
|2.24
|4,44,233
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|98.31
|4.20
|4.46
|7,02,056
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|52.76
|1.29
|2.51
|28,66,307
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|136.9
|6.65
|5.11
|4,44,303
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|63.23
|0.62
|0.99
|15,12,669
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217