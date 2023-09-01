Follow Us

BSE Bharat 22 Share Price

BSE BHARAT 22

BSE Bharat 22
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹5,853.72 Closed
2.03+116.31 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

18
4
1W
2.4
1M
-0.2
3M
12.4
6M
21.1
1Y
31.1
5Y
57.8
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
98.314.204.46
7,02,056
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
52.761.292.51
28,66,307
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
136.96.655.11
4,44,303
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
63.230.620.99
15,12,669
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217

