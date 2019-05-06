Arnab Goswami buys back shares from Asianet; Republic TV now valued at this much

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 6:05:51 PM

Arnab Goswami has repurchased Republic TV shares from Asianet, putting it on track to become an Editor-run news channel.

Jupiter Capital is a financial services and investment company, and Asianet News is one of its portfolio companies.

Arnab Goswami has repurchased Republic TV shares from Asianet, putting it on track to become an Editor-run news channel. The two-year old broadcaster is now valued at a whopping Rs 1,200 crore. Since its launch in May 2017, Republic TV has retained the leadership position among English News channels, completing 100 weeks as No 1, according to a press release by Jupiter Capital Pvt Ltd.

Jupiter Capital is a financial services and investment company, and Asianet News is one of its portfolio companies. “Republic TV and the Republic Media Network today complete 2 years of broadcasting to India. With expansion in digital and across India ahead, the game has just begun! Thank you viewers for your constant support,” Republic TV said in a tweet.

Also read: ICICI Bank Q4 profit falls 5% on year to Rs 969 crore; key figures in nutshell

Taking stock of the development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Founder and Chairman of Jupiter Capital Pvt Ltd, said he was pleased with the success of Republic and Arnab. Jupiter Capital had invested Rs 30 crore in Republic TV. Chandrasekhar expressed happiness in having invested in the vision of building a strong media-tech platform and Brand.

He said Republic is now among the successful brands he helped build. Terming his investment in republic a financially successful one, the BJP MP said Asianet News Media will continue to support Republic as a minority portfolio investor.

Arnab Goswami, managing director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network said the company has built a strong media brand in partnership with Asianet News Media. Asianet News Media’s track record and competence as a savvy media tech investor has helped Republic in its exponential growth, he said.

Goswami said he would look at diversifying and growing Republic across all platforms. The firm has already launched its Hindi Channel — Republic Bharat. The company based in Mumbai has not announced any plans for an IPO so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Arnab Goswami buys back shares from Asianet; Republic TV now valued at this much
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition