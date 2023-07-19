Amara Raja stock jumps 2% today on bulk buying after yesterday’s fall; check who bought, sold shares on Tues

Amara Raja Batteries share price jumped as much as 1.8% to Rs 654.4 today after over 1 crore shares changed hands on Tuesday, July 18. The company’s stock fell over 6% in the previous session after Clarios ARBL Holding LP sold 23.91 million shares at an average price of Rs 652.97 per share totalling Rs 15.61 billion. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2.5 million shares at an average price of Rs 652, totalling Rs 1.63 billion; Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased 920,245 shares at Rs 652 per share, totalling Rs 600 million; Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 1.46 million shares at Rs 652 per share, totalling Rs 951.83 million; Pinebridge Inv Asia Limited A/c Pb Global Funds – Pinebridge India Eqfund bought 1 million shares at Rs 651.98 per share, totalling Rs 651.98 million; Societe Generale purchased 4.2 million shares at Rs 652, totalling Rs 2.74 billion; Tata Aia Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 2 million shares at Rs 652, totalling Rs 1.3 billion.
