Adani Group stocks bounce back from lows, Adani Enterprises up 101% in 4 days; is Hindenburg hangover fading?

Adani Group stocks rallied for the second straight day on Wednesday. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises was top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, zooming 11%, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares were also among the top gainers, soaring around 8% in early trade. Adani group companies’ market value, which fell around $120 billion after claims of accounting fraud were levelled by short-seller US investment group Hindenburg Research, has seen a resurgence in the past few sessions. The rise in two consecutive sessions has helped trim the total loss to below $110 billion. The surge came after the group stated that it was repaying early loans worth $1.1 billion.

9 out of 10 Adani group stocks rally

Adani Enterprises share price hit 10% upper circuit limit at Rs 1,982.75, while Adani Transmission shares climbed 4.87% to Rs 1,312.70 after the company reported a 73% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 478 crore for the December quarter. Adani Green Energy stocks rallied 2.48% to Rs 864.10 after the company consolidated profit more than doubled to Rs 103 crore in December quarter. Ambuja Cements shares jumped 2.27% and Adani Wilmar hit its 5% upper circuit limit at Rs 419.35.

Adani Power shares advanced 4.07%, while NDTV and ACC rose up to 3%. On the flip side, Adani Total Gas hit the 5% lower circuit limit at Rs 1,394.15. “The markets are happy that they prepaid a chunk of their borrowings. This is a refreshing sign of confidence,” markets commentator Srinath Sridharan told AFP. Traders said investors are closely watching Adani group companies’ earnings announcements this week for clues on their financial health.

Adani group stocks rise from the ashes; Hindenburg effect fading?

Adani Enterprises share price has rebounded 101% from a 52-week low hit on 3 February. The stock is currently trading 51% lower from its 52-week high hit last year in December. Adani Ports shares have rallied 50% from a 52-week low hit on 3 February. It is currently trading 40% lower from the 52-week high hit last year in September. Adani Total Gas is still down 65% from its 52-week price of Rs 3,998 hit on 23 January.

Adani Power share price has bounced back 7% from its recent low of Rs 170. However, the stock is trading 33% down from the closing price of 24 January, when Hindenburg released its report. Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy shares have surged nearly 10% and 7% respectively from their 52-week lows hit this week. Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar share price has rebounded 16% from its recent low.

Stocks CMP Recent low Recovery Adani Enterprises 2049 1017 101% Adani Transmission 1314 1198 9.6% Adani Wilmar 419 361 16% Adani Ports 598 394 51% Ambuja Cements 384 315 21% ACC 2041 1696 20% NDTV 227 201 13%

Hindenburg-Adani Row: The story so far

US-based investment research firm Hindenburg on January 24 accused Adani of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme” in “the largest con in corporate history”. Adani artificially boosted the share prices of its units by funnelling money into the stocks through offshore tax havens, the shirt-seller’s document said. The group benefited from what it called a “decades-long pattern” of government leniency, and that “investors, journalists, citizens, and even politicians have been afraid to speak out for fear of reprisal”, Hindenburg alleged.

In response to the scathing report, Adani group released a 413-page reply rejecting the claims as a “maliciously mischievous” reputational attack. “It is tremendously concerning that the statements of an entity sitting thousands of miles away, with no credibility or ethics has caused a serious and unprecedented adverse impact on our investors,” the Adani Group said. As Adani group stocks continued hitting new lows in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report, Gautam Adani reassured investors last week saying, “fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust”. “These allegations are baseless,” he told India Today television on Friday.