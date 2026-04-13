HSBC Global Investment Research has initiated coverage on ACME Solar Holdings and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions with Buy ratings while maintaining a positive view on ReNew Energy Global, arguing that falling renewable costs and stronger project execution are setting the tone for the next phase of growth.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 350 for ACME Solar and Rs 1,150 for Clean Max, while reiterating confidence in ReNew Energy Global.HSBC’s analysis suggests that execution capability rather than capital access will decide winners as renewable energy continues to dominate capacity additions in India.

HSBC on ACME Solar Holdings

HSBC Global Investment Research initiates coverage on ACME Solar Holdings with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 350, implying an upside of around 30% from current levels. Building its case on the company’s project pipeline and its ability to deliver assets on time despite rising complexity in land acquisition and grid connectivity.

The brokerage sees ACME as well placed to benefit from the rapid expansion in renewable capacity, especially as solar tariffs remain significantly below thermal power costs. Over the past five years, nearly 80% of new capacity additions in India have come from renewables, and HSBC expects that momentum to sustain. ACME’s positioning in utility-scale solar projects gives it a steady flow of long-term contracts, largely backed by distribution companies.

HSBC notes that the company’s execution track record will be crucial as bottlenecks in transmission infrastructure and land procurement become more pronounced. The firm argues that developers who can manage these constraints efficiently will command better returns over time.

“Renewable energy is an unstoppable force, underpinned by public and private decarbonisation targets, supportive regulations and, more importantly, by lower cost,” HSBC Global Investment Research says.

The report also points out that solar power tariffs are now less than half the cost of thermal generation, which strengthens demand visibility for companies like ACME. As the share of renewables in India’s power mix continues to rise from the current 17%, developers with strong operational capabilities stand to benefit.

HSBC adds that while cost of capital was once the key differentiator, the focus has now moved firmly towards execution strength, especially in large-scale projects where delays can significantly impact returns.

HSBC on Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

HSBC Global Investment Research has also initiated coverage on Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,150, indicating an upside potential of approximately 33% fom current levels. Citing its strong presence in the commercial and industrial segment and its growing portfolio of direct power supply agreements.

Clean Max operates in a slightly different segment compared to traditional developers, focusing on supplying renewable power directly to corporate clients. This model, often referred to as direct-to-consumer within the industry, is gaining traction as companies look to meet their sustainability commitments while reducing energy costs.

HSBC believes this segment will see faster growth as battery storage solutions become more viable, allowing renewable energy to address intermittency issues. The brokerage notes that one of the biggest challenges for solar power has been the lack of supply during evening hours, which storage systems are now beginning to solve.

“Battery energy storage solutions are now available at competitive rates, providing renewable energy with another big boost,” HSBC Global Investment Research says.

The firm expects commercial and industrial customers to accelerate adoption of renewable energy as storage improves reliability. This, in turn, should benefit companies like Clean Max that have built capabilities in delivering tailored energy solutions to corporate clients.

HSBC also points out that the direct supply model allows developers to bypass distribution companies, which can improve margins and reduce counterparty risk. While this segment is still smaller than the traditional utility-scale market, it is closing the gap steadily.

The brokerage maintains that both business models, selling to distribution companies and selling directly to end users, can coexist given the scale of India’s power demand and the strong push towards cleaner energy sources.

HSBC on ReNew Energy Global

HSBC Global Investment Research reiterates its positive stance on ReNew Energy Global, describing it as India’s second-largest renewable energy developer by capacity and a key beneficiary of the country’s energy transition.

The firm highlights ReNew’s diversified portfolio across wind, solar, and hybrid projects, along with its growing investments in battery storage. This diversification helps the company manage variability in generation and improve overall plant utilisation.

HSBC sees ReNew as well positioned to capitalise on the structural growth in power demand driven by urbanisation, industrial expansion, and electrification. As India continues to add renewable capacity at a rapid pace, large developers with scale and operational expertise are likely to capture a significant share of new projects.

“Over the past five years about 80% of new energy capacity has come from renewables,” HSBC Global Investment Research says.

The brokerage also points to the increasing role of storage in strengthening the renewable ecosystem, which could further enhance ReNew’s growth prospects. As storage costs decline and adoption increases, companies with early investments in this space may gain a competitive edge.

HSBC adds that policy support from the government remains strong, with clear targets for renewable capacity and incentives for both developers and consumers. This supportive environment provides long-term visibility for companies like ReNew.

Execution takes priority over capital

Across all three companies, HSBC Global Investment Research returns to one central theme, which is the rising importance of execution in determining success within the renewable sector.

The firm notes that earlier phases of growth were largely driven by access to capital and favourable financing conditions. However, as the industry matures and projects become more complex, the ability to execute efficiently has become the defining factor.

Challenges related to land acquisition, transmission connectivity, and project design are becoming more pronounced, making timely delivery harder to achieve. Developers who can navigate these issues effectively are likely to stand out.

“Given the increasing challenges related to land acquisition, transmission, and design, we believe it is project execution capabilities that will define the winners now,” HSBC Global Investment Research says.

The brokerage also highlights that tighter project economics leave little room for delays or cost overruns, further increasing the importance of strong operational discipline.

Storage and corporate demand add momentum

HSBC Global Investment Research places significant emphasis on the role of battery storage in driving the next phase of renewable adoption. As storage systems become more affordable, they address one of the key limitations of solar and wind power, which is intermittency.

This development is expected to unlock new demand, particularly from commercial and industrial users who require reliable power supply. Companies are increasingly turning to renewable energy not just for cost savings but also to meet environmental commitments.

The brokerage believes that this trend will accelerate over the coming years, creating additional opportunities for developers across both utility-scale and direct supply models.

“Benefits of energy storage are still underappreciated,” HSBC Global Investment Research says.

As adoption increases, power distribution companies are also expected to ramp up renewable procurement, further supporting growth across the sector.

Conclusion

HSBC Global Investment Research makes a strong case for India’s renewable energy sector, pointing to lower costs, supportive policies, and rising demand from both utilities and corporates. Within this space, the firm backs ACME Solar Holdings, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, and ReNew Energy Global as key names to watch, each offering exposure to different segments of the market. While the opportunity remains large, HSBC makes it clear that execution will separate the leaders from the rest as the sector moves into a more demanding phase of growth.

Disclaimer: The following analysis includes stock-specific coverage and price targets based on institutional research. Investments in equity markets, particularly in high-growth sectors like renewable energy, carry inherent risks including market volatility and execution delays. This report is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a direct offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities.

As per SEBI guidelines, investors are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions based on target prices or brokerage ratings. Past performance of renewable energy stocks is not a guarantee of future returns, and individual risk appetite should be considered.

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