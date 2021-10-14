HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, IRCTC among 324 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 21 shares hit 52-week lows

Amid this rally, seven stocks -- HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Sun Pharma -- hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at record high levels on Thursday, extending the previous day’s rally. Headline indices, Sensex and Nifty, scaled their respective lifetime highs today, hitting 61,216.26 and 18,323.20, respectively. Amid this rally, seven stocks — HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Sun Pharma — hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. SBI, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Power Grid and ITC share prices surpassed yesterday’s highs. HDFC Bank rose to Rs 1,679, ITC to Rs 261.80, L&T to Rs 1,797.10, NTPC to Rs 149.40, Power Grid to Rs 204.15, SBI to Rs 490.75, and Sun Pharma to Rs 841.75 apiece.

A total of 324 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Thursday. Top stocks were Apollo Pipes, Canara Bank, Dixon Technologies, Divis Laboratories, DLF, Endurance Technologies, Federal Bank, Godrej Properties, Grasim, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Pidilite Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Trident, UBL, Voltas, and Wipro.

On BSE 200, a total of 39 scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. Some of the marquee names include Bata India, Canara Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Hotel, IRCTC, JSW Energy, NHPC, NTPC, Oberoi Realty, Union Bank, and Vedanta.

Even as BSE Sensex was trading at record high levels, a total of 21 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as CWD, Khemani Distributors & Marketing, Samor Reality, SBL Infratech, and Sun Retail.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 159 scrips hit 52-week highs and 5 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Amrutanjan Health Care, Arvind, BEML, Borosil, Century Plyboards (India), Cosmo Films, Cyient, D B Realty, Delta Manufacturing, Fiem Industries, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Grasim Industries, G R Infraprojects, Kajaria Ceramics, Mastek, McDowell Holdings, and National Aluminium Company, among others.

On the flip side, five stocks including Airo Lam, Artemis Medicare Services, Euro India Fresh Foods, Marine Electricals (India), and Pasupati Acrylon hit their respective 52-week lows.