Dibrugarh-Tezu Route: Alliance Air launches flight using Dornier aircraft

The Centre-run Alliance Air has launched a flight on Thursday, between Dibrugarh in Assam and Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh using its Dornier 228 aircraft, a statement said.

The 17-seater aircraft, which has been made in India, will be used to operate the flights on the Dibrugarh-Tezu route thrice per week, the airline’s statement noted.

The duration of the flight will be of 35 minutes, it said.

“Flight 9I405 will depart from Dibrugarh at 0825 hrs and arrive in Tezu at 0900 hrs. Flight 9I406 will depart from Tezu at 0920 hrs and arrive in Dibrugarh at 1000 hrs. An all-inclusive one-way fare will start at Rs 1,090,” it mentioned.