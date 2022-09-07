NASA: Webb telescope captures photo of stellar nursery nicknamed ‘Tarantula Nebula’

By NASA’s Webb telescope, a stellar nursery nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula has been captured. It is in crisp detail. It revealed hitherto unseen features that deepen scientific understanding. Officially, it is known as 30 Doradus. This part of space is characterized by its dusty filaments. It resembles the legs of a hairy spider. In star formation, it has long been a favourite for astronomers.

In space, Nebulas are among the most exquisite displays. The Hubble Telescope has previously allowed us to see many of them. However, now, the James Webb Telescope is ready to take centre stage.

Webb telescope has recorded the stellar nursery revealing previously unknown features that augmented scientific knowledge. In the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy, the Tarantula Nebula is located. It is the biggest and brightest star-forming zone in the Local Group. It is only 161,000 light-years away. The picture has 23K likes.

On Twitter, NASA has twitted the image with the caption- “This Webb caught a giant space tarantula! Take a moment to stare into thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. @NASAWebb reveals details of the structure and composition of the nebula, as well as background galaxies.”

Astronomers, using Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), also caught an emerging star being released from a cocoon of dust. When nascent stars form inside the nebula, they are surrounded by cocoon-like pillars of gas and dust. It blocks visible light.

The picture shows that the space has so much to explore.

About James Webb Space Telescope

It is a space telescope. It is designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy. It is the largest optical telescope in space and has high infrared resolution and sensitivity. This feature allows it to view objects too early, distant, or faint. Across the fields of astronomy and cosmology, this is expected to enable a broad range of investigations.