WhatsApp bug causing login issues now fixed, everything we know

WhatsApp, the popular messaging sharing app owned by Meta, is reportedly rolling out a fix for the bug that caused login issues to some beta users. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments, the Android beta version 2.23.7.14 of the app includes a bug fix update that deals with the expiration issue of the app.

WhatsApp expires the obsolete version to ensure the user is always on the latest and updated version of the app. This is because WhatsApp with every update brings critical security update, bug fixes and a new feature which isn’t available in the previous version. Also, it is practically impossible to run two versions of the app at one time. Users are required to update to their WhatsApp to the latest version in order to access new features and updates.

However, a WhatsApp bug was causing some beta users login issues with the app. According to the report, WhatsApp was experiencing some issues that caused the app to expire earlier than expected.

“… some users were unable to use the application as it had expired. This is really unexpected because the application was supposed to expire in a few weeks but, due to a bug, WhatsApp stopped working after a few days from its release on the Play Store,” reads the report. The issue was happening for the Android users using the beta version of the app.

WhatsApp has released the update and it available on the official website of the app. WhatsApp is one of the most popular and widely used chat apps across the world. In order to keep up with its competitors and ensure that the userbase continues to grow, Meta keeps working on new updates and features for WhatsApp.

The chat company recently rolled out a new app for Windows that loads faster and lets users access group voice calls with up to 32 people and video calls with up to 8 people. It also brought in new group controls for admin to help manage groups in a better way.