Sony WF-C700N TWS earphones launched in India; know price, features, and other details

The TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation and ambient sound settings.

Written by Ankita Baidya
The earbuds will be available in the colours lavender, black, sage green, and white.

In India, Sony has introduced its WF-C700N truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. With the help of the on-device controls, the new TWS headset supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound settings. Additionally, it is asserted to provide better audio quality during phone calls, thanks to a new wind noise reduction mechanism. With the supplied case, the earbuds are said to have a battery life of up to 15 hours. Sony claims that the WF-C700N has an IPX4 grade for water and perspiration resistance.

Availability

The Sony WF-C700N is priced at Rs. 8,990 in India. These TWS earbuds will start selling on July 15 through Sony retail locations, the ShopatSC website, and other e-commerce platforms. The earbuds will be offered in the colours Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.

Features

The Sony WF-C700N TWS headset features a 5mm driver unit and supports ANC and ambient noise modes. It is certified 360 Reality Audio and supports Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer software. The Focus on Chat function also allows you to chat while using earphones. Additionally, it supports Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which enhances the audio quality of compressed tracks.

The Sony WF-C700N headset supports Bluetooth 5.2 and provides a low-latency mode for watching videos. It also supports fast pairing mode for Android phones and Swift-Pair support for Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. For playing back media, it supports the Bluetooth codecs SBC and AAC. According to Sony, you can use one earpiece even if the other is charging.

The brand-new Sony WF-C700N TWS earbuds have a battery life of up to 7.5 hours and 10 hours with ANC disabled. It can give an additional 7.5 hours, which can be obtained by the charging case; that is one additional charge. According to Sony, a 10-minute charge provides an hour of playback. The earphones have an IPX4 rating, making them sweat- and splash-resistant.

Additionally, according to the company, the Sony WF-C700N TWS headset is compatible with Google Assistant and Siri voice controls when connected to an Android or iPhone, respectively.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 20:33 IST

