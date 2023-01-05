Sony at CES 2023: PS5 accessibility controller, availability update, Afeela electric car, and other top announcements

The biggest and busiest tech event- Consumer Electronics Show has kicked off in Las Vegas. This is that time of the year when tech enthusiasts get to see and know some of the interesting and out-of-the-box tech innovations from the world. Sony that last year at CES showcased its products like a Freestyle projector and an electric SUV, this year too had similar announcements.

The Japanese conglomerate unveiled an EV prototype called Afeela which is set to go on sale by 2026. Sony also announced that the sale of PlayStation VR2 headset will begin from February 22. It also unveiled Project Leonardo- an accessibility controller kit for PS5. Alongside, the company also dropped the first look of Gran Turismo movie.

Here are all the top announcements Sony made at CES 2023.

Project Leonardo- an accessibility controller kit for PlayStation 5

The company announced that it is working on a customisable accessibility controller kit codenamed “Project Leonardo” for PlayStation 5. While the company did not disclose much about the product, the blog post from Sony states that the kit is “highly configurable” and “works in tandem with many third-party accessibility accessories.”

Sony says that the kit works “out of the box” to help players with disabilities play games with ease and comfort for longer period. The kit includes swappable components that can be used by players to craft a range of control layouts. The device can be used as a standalone controller or paired with another Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Project Leonardo is currently under development.

PlayStation VR 2 sales to start from February 22

Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 headset will debut on February 22. Sony’s gaming boss, Jim Ryan, while giving his presentation at CES also said that the “everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward” which could mean that the ongoing PS5 shortage will finally end. Sony also announced that it sold more than 30 million gaming consoles by now.

Afeela-an electric car from Sony

Sony in collaboration with Honda has developed an electric car named “Afeela”. It has been developed under Sony Mobility division and will launch in 2026 with preorders to start in the first half of 2025.

“Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and AI technologies,” said Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno at the event.

Gran Turismo’s first look

Sony also gave a glimpse of Gran Turismo movie which is set to hit theatres in August this year. It features stars like Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbo.

