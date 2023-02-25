Meta Verified blue tick, Microsoft Bing AI mobile, WhatsApp pesky call menace and more | FE Tech Bytes top news headlines of the week

This week was dominated by news from social media companies, with Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announcing its paid verification system similar to Twitter’s. Additionally, WhatsApp made headlines with news that they are working on a feature that will allow users to share photos in their original quality.

In the world of smartphones, Poco launched their latest budget phone, the Poco C55, which will be available for purchase starting February 28th. Samsung also made news with the introduction of new AI-powered features for their Bixby virtual assistant.

With life often being fast and hectic, it can be challenging to keep up with every news story. Therefore, to help you stay informed, here’s a brief recap of the most significant events from this week.

Meta announces paid blue tick verification service for Facebook, Instagram

In a move similar to Twitter, Meta has introduced a new paid subscription to its platform called “Meta Verified”. As per the announcement by Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the feature is currently being tested and is a subscription-based service, similar to Twitter Blue. It is designed for users of Facebook and Instagram who wish to verify their accounts using a government-issued ID. Meta Verified is priced at $11.99 per month on web and $14.99 per month on Android and iOS keeping in view the 30% Apple tax.

WhatsApp working on ability to share photos in original quality on Android, iOS

Reportedly, WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app owned by Facebook, is developing a new feature that will let users share pictures without any loss in the image quality. Recently, it was announced that this ability was being developed for Android users. Now, a new report by WaBetaInfo suggests that iPhone users will also be able to share high-quality images in the near future.

In another WhatsApp-related news, a new survey conducted by online survey firm LocalCircles revealed that a majority of WhatsApp users in India are being troubled by unsolicited calls and messages on the chat app. The survey report revealed that about 76% of 12,215 WhatsApp users in India saw an increase in pesky or unsolicited commercial messages based on their conversations with WhatsApp business accounts and their activity on Facebook or Instagram.

Poco C55 launched in India at Rs 9,499

Poco, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched a new budget phone in India, the Poco C55. The phone is designed to cater to the needs of budget-conscious consumers and comes equipped with a 50MP dual camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Poco C55 is an entry-level device available in two configurations. The base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs 9,499, while the higher-end variant features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, priced at Rs 10,999.

Microsoft brings Bing AI to mobile, Skype

Microsoft has announced Bing AI chatbot for Android and iOS mobile phone users. The new Bing mobile app is now available in the Edge mobile browser across iOS and Android platforms. Alongside, the company is also integrating the chatbot into Skype and adding voice access to it.

Samsung adds AI capabilities to Bixby

Samsung this week announced Bixby Text Call in English. This feature allows users to respond to incoming phone calls by typing a message, which Bixby will then convert into audio and communicate to the caller on the user’s behalf.