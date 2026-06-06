Ask someone who has recently stepped away from full-time work:

“How are you spending your time?”

The answer often comes quickly.

“Oh, I’m quite busy these days.”

The comfort of busyness

There is something reassuring about being busy.

It gives structure.

It fills the day.

It creates a sense of continuity with the past.

After decades of a full calendar, emptiness can feel unsettling.

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So, we replace work with… activity.

But busyness is not the same as aliveness

A full day does not always mean a meaningful day.

You can attend meetings, run errands, engage in routines—

and still feel a quiet sense of emptiness.

Because busyness answers the question:

“What did I do today?”

But not:

“Did it matter to me?”

The subtle trap

The trap is not obvious.

It doesn’t look like a problem.

In fact, from the outside, it looks productive.

But internally, it can become a form of avoidance.

Avoidance of:

Stillness

Reflection

Deeper questions about purpose

The harder transition

Moving from a structured work life to an open-ended life requires more than time management.

It requires self-awareness.

To ask:

What genuinely engages me?

What gives me a sense of meaning?

What would I do even if no one was watching?

Designing, not filling

The shift is subtle but important.

From:

Filling time → Designing time

From:

Staying occupied → Feeling alive

This may involve:

Rediscovering old interests

Exploring new ones

Spending time differently, not just more time

The role of discomfort

Interestingly, aliveness often comes with a bit of discomfort.

Trying something new.

Letting go of familiar routines.

Allowing space for uncertainty.

Busyness avoids discomfort.

Growth requires it.

Closing

In the years after work, time expands.

What you do with that time shapes the quality of your life.

Staying busy is easy.

Feeling alive… takes intention.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.