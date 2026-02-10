The third installment of the Mardaani franchise is currently navigating its second week in cinemas across India. Featuring Rani Mukerji as she reprises her role as the determined police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film has faced a fair amount of competition since its release.

After a relatively steady second weekend where audience numbers saw a bit of a jump, the film has now entered the typical weekday slowdown. As it approaches the end of its second week, the focus remains on whether it can maintain enough momentum to match the commercial success of its predecessors.

Box Office totals

According to the latest data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 earned approximately Rs 1.15 crore on its eleventh day, which was the second Monday. This brings the total domestic net collection to roughly Rs 37.05 crore since it premiered on 30 January 2026. On a global scale, the film has managed to cross the Rs 52 crore mark, showing some decent interest from international audiences as well.

The film’s performance has been quite varied day by day. It finished its first week with a collection of Rs 26.3 crore and saw a significant 89% increase on its second Saturday. However, the drop on Monday was expected, as working days usually see a dip in footfall for intense crime thrillers. At this stage, it has already moved past the total earnings of the first Mardaani film but still has some ground to cover to beat Mardaani 2, which ended its run at over Rs 47 crore.

Regional theatre occupancy

On Day 11, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.27% across the country. In Mumbai, the film saw an occupancy of 12.00% across 219 shows, while the National Capital Region (NCR) followed closely with 11.00% occupancy from 198 screenings. Pune and Kolkata emerged as some of the stronger markets for the thriller, both recording 13.00% occupancy with 75 and 89 shows respectively.

In other major hubs, the turnout was slightly more modest. Bengaluru saw a 7.50% occupancy across 85 shows, and Hyderabad recorded 10.50% from 62 shows. Further north and west, Ahmedabad maintained a 9.00% occupancy across 112 shows, while Jaipur saw a 10.00% turnout from its 45 scheduled screenings. While these numbers are a standard Monday dip, the film continues to hold a steady presence in key urban centres as it moves closer to the end of its theatrical window.