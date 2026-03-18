Dhurandhar The Revenge Paid-previews LIVE updates: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar made a mega-blockbuster record in December 2025. As Aditya Dhar’s spy-verse became a Rs 1300 crore franchise, the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge became one of the most-awaited films of 2025. Set to release on Thursday, March 19, before cashing in on the Eid-ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navratra weekend, the paid-previews are off to a Rs 37 crore start.

Releasing across select theatres after 5 PM IST today, Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 4 lakh tickets so far, including advance bookings for Day 1. Collecting nearly Rs 40 crore, the paid previews opened for fans minutes after the Dhurandhar 2 trailer was launched earlier this month on Saturday, March 7.

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Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Paid-previews: Ticket prices, shows, and more

Dhurandhar: The Revenge ticket prices soared beyond Rs 3000 in some cities across India for paid previews. Available in select theatres, mostly all the premium shows, with tickets above Rs 1500 are listed under the ‘filling fast’ category on ticketing platform, BookMyShow.

With shows running as late as 4 AM IST on March 19, fans can catch the last show of Dhurandhar: The Revenge till 11:59 PM IST on March 18. With a runtime of nearly 4 hours, fans are in for a pre-sunset show of the spy-verse. There are several premium shows, completely sold out in Mumbai, with tickets as high as Rs 2600. In fact, certain drive-in theatres in the city are offering a show at 8:30 PM, charging Rs 2500 for your car.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Paid-Preview LIVE updates – Check fan reviews, reactions, ticket prices, show timings, and more

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