TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu board invites applications for 3,552 posts – check details

TNUSRB recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited applications for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warden and Fireman posts. While the online application process will start from July 7, 2022 at 11 am, candidates looking to apply may do so on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in

The last date to apply for the post is August 15, 2022. Among these openings, the board is looking to fill up 2180 positions in the police department, 161 in the prison and prisons department, 1091 in the investigation department, and 120 in the fire and rescue services department. The board will publish the date for the written exam later.

It may be noted that the board has also set aside 10 percent of the total opening in the sports category. Similarly, 5 percent of vacancies have been kept aside for veterans and 3 percent for widows. Apart from these, 20 percent of available posts will be offered to candidates whose primary subject was Tamil from their class I to X exams.

Also, candidates looking to apply for these posts must have at least passed Class X and must be between 18 and 26 years of age. Relaxation has also been provided for candidates from reserved categories.

Importantly, selection of candidates will be based on a physical measurement test, written test, fitness test, fitness competitions, and special marks. Candidates will also be required to score at least 35 percent to qualify.

The selection process will be conducted in three phases, which include – Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), physical efficiency test and also special marks. For more information, candidates may log on to the official website.