IT, ITeS companies in Gujarat on hiring spree on strong biz growth

Forget job cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS) units in Gujarat are in hiring mode following growth in their business.

Many IT firms in Gujarat, which are completely dependent on overseas business, have in fact started getting domestic clients as the current pandemic situation has forced most of the businesses across the sectors to update themselves in digitisation and other IT related services.

“Most of the IT firms in Gujarat are service providers and engaged in outsourcing and project based businesses. In April this year, the IT sector in Gujarat faced difficulties, but unlike many other sectors, IT firms adopted the new normal including that of work from home rapidly which resulted into business growth,” said Jaimin Shah, director, Nasscom Foundation.

Shah, who is also managing director and CEO of Ahmedabad-based IT firm Dev Information Technology, said that his company has hired more than 200 people post lockdown.

With increasing demand of manpower, IT firms in Gujarat are facing problem of higher attrition rates as companies within the state are luring trained IT professional with offers of higher salaries, said Tejider Oberoi, chairman, Gujarat Electronic and Software Industries Association (GESIA), adding that there has been lots of job openings in the sector and in the coming five months more than 20,000 new jobs would be created in the IT sector of Gujarat.

“Of the 5,000 odd IT firms in Gujarat, most are falling under the SME category. Though turnover of these firms is nearly Rs 6,000 crore annually, they are providing employment to nearly 2.5 lakh people across the state,” said Oberoi who is also executive director of Ahmedabad based company Cygnet Infotech.

As many firms are scaling up their operations, there has been a huge demand for cloud architects and data scientists having 3-4 years of experience apart from freshers. Majority of IT and ITES firms are situated in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Rajkot.

As most of the employees are working from home, the companies are having advantage of hiring quality staff from across India. In fact it is a win-win situation for employers as well as candidates who don’t need to relocate.

IT industry in Gujarat and other places would continue to grow next year as without IT adoption and automation businesses are difficult to run even post Covid-19 era, says Nirav Shah, CEO, Jayatma Technologies adding, “IT penetration wouldn’t be limited to finance and manufacturing sectors, but it is being growingly adopted in healthcare, agriculture and e-learning or education sectors.

Online education or e-learning would generate a plethora of jobs in Gujarat apart from software, mobile application and IT infrastructure space.”

Shah said that his company is also looking forward to augment headcounts by 15% following growth in the IT infrastructure segment. According to him, the gaming technology sector is at a nascent stage in Gujarat, but it has huge potential for creation of thousands of jobs.