Dharmendra Pradhan to launch NCERT-UNESCO comic promoting adolescent well-being.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister for Union Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, is preparing to unveil a comic book named “Embracing Progress: Together We Advance.” This comic book has been co-developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and UNESCO. Its primary focus is on advocating for the health and overall well-being of adolescents. The content of the comic book harmonises seamlessly with the objectives of the School Health and Wellness Programme (SHWP), which was launched as part of the Ayushman Bharat initiative, according to an official release.

SHWP represents a collaborative endeavor between the Ministries of Education and Health and Family Welfare, aiming to impart health education, prevent diseases and enhance healthcare accessibility within educational institutions. The “Let’s move forward” comic book covers essential themes related to adolescent health and wellbeing. Its interactive approach imparts crucial life skills and health knowledge. The book will be available in multiple languages, the release mentioned.

The forthcoming launch holds the promise of bringing about favorable outcomes for schools and healthcare departments throughout the country, thus fostering a more robust and empowered generation. The electronic version of the comic book will be accessible through the websites of the Ministry of Education (MoE), NCERT, UNESCO and DIKSHA platform, it added.