Union Public Service Commission has issued a clarification after two candidates with the same name claimed that they had secured Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination 2025 results, triggering confusion and debate on social media and in local media reports.

The controversy began when a candidate named Akanksha Singh from Bihar said she had obtained Rank 301 in the prestigious examination, which could potentially qualify her for the Indian Police Service. She is reported to be the granddaughter of Barmeshwar Mukhiya, who led the now-disbanded Ranbir Sena that was involved in caste-related violence in the 1990s.

Two candidates with same name spark confusion

As reports about the results circulated, another candidate with the same name, Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, also claimed she had secured Rank 301. The situation created uncertainty as both candidates maintained that they had cleared the examination with the same rank.

In response to the confusion, the UPSC released an official statement clarifying the matter.

“There are various media reports, wherein two candidates of the same name, i.e. Akanksha Singh, are claiming to have secured the same Rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025,” the statement read.

The commission said that according to its official records, the candidate who secured Rank 301 is Akanksha Singh (roll number 0856794), daughter of Ranjit Singh and Neelam Singh, and a resident of Village Abhaipur in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Ghazipur candidate reiterates claim

Before the clarification was issued, the Ghazipur-based candidate had already presented documents such as her admit card and interview letter to support her claim about the result.

“I have no doubt about my result. Anyone can scan my QR code and see the result. I am not here to belittle anyone,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar candidate continued to maintain that her claim was valid and asked the commission to provide further clarification once the detailed marksheets are released.

“I stand by my claim and want the UPSC to clarify. I have duly sat in for an interview. Let us wait for UPSC to issue the marksheet.”