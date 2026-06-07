NET June 2026 exams: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, covering more than 80 subjects over five examination days.

The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to NTA, details regarding the allotted exam city will be made available on the official website around eight to ten days before the examination date. Candidates scheduled to appear on June 22 can expect their city intimation slips between June 12 and June 14.

Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and carefully check details such as the examination city, shift timing, subject code and other particulars before the exam.

UGC-NET June 2026 full exam schedule

Date Shift I Subject Code Shift I Subject Name (09:00 AM–12:00 PM) Shift II Subject Code Shift II Subject Name (03:00 PM–06:00 PM) 22 June 2026 79 Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) 87 Computer Science and Applications 66 Museology & Conservation 42 Persian 24 Punjabi 41 Russian 26 Tamil 19 Bengali 80 Geography 12 Home Science 38 Marathi 16 Music 55 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management 15 Population Studies 95 Santali — — 23 June 2026 14 Public Administration 63 Mass Communication and Journalism 9 Education 88 Electronic Science 10 Social Work 74 Women Studies 22 Malayalam 58 Law 28 Urdu 27 Telugu 68 Criminology 82 Forensic Science 65 Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre 34 Nepali 70 Tribal and Regional Language/Literature 59 Library and Information Science 71 Folk Literature 3 Philosophy 24 June 2026 2 Political Science 8 Commerce 62 Comparative Study of Religions 11 Defence and Strategic Studies 45 Japanese 50 Indian Culture 33 Dogri 60 Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies 43 Rajasthani — — 31 Linguistics — — 25 June 2026 30 English 6 History 32 Chinese 83 Pali 85 Konkani 91 Prakrit 40 Spanish 72 Comparative Literature 84 Kashmiri — — 29 June 2026 20 Hindi 4 Psychology 49 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 18 Maithili 103 Indian Knowledge Systems 29 Arabic 35 Manipuri 17 Management (including Business Administration, Marketing, Industrial Relations, Personnel Management, Financial Management, Co-operative Management) 21 Kannada 47 Physical Education 44 German 73 Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (including Jyotisha, Vyakarna, Mimansa, Navya Nyaya, Sankhya Yoga, etc.) 101 Sindhi 105 Ayurveda Biology 39 French (French Version) 104 Disaster Management 30 June 2026 1 Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Business Economics 36 Assamese 89 Environmental Sciences 5 Sociology 102 Hindu Studies 100 Yoga 7 Anthropology 93 Tourism Administration and Management 94 Bodo 46 Adult Education/Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education 37 Gujarati 67 Archaeology 25 Sanskrit 23 Oriya 90 Politics including International Relations/International Studies/Defence & Strategic Studies/Area Studies 81 Social Medici

The examination will begin on June 22. Subjects scheduled in the first shift include Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Labour Welfare and Personnel Management. The second shift will cover Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies.

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The final day of the examination, June 30, will feature Economics and related disciplines, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Political Science including International Relations, and Human Rights and Duties in the first shift. The second shift will include Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine and Community Health, Statistics and Forestry.

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest updates, examination instructions and notices. Candidates can also contact the agency through its helpline number or email for any queries related to the examination.