NET June 2026 exams: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, covering more than 80 subjects over five examination days.
The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.
According to NTA, details regarding the allotted exam city will be made available on the official website around eight to ten days before the examination date. Candidates scheduled to appear on June 22 can expect their city intimation slips between June 12 and June 14.
Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and carefully check details such as the examination city, shift timing, subject code and other particulars before the exam.
UGC-NET June 2026 full exam schedule
|Date
|Shift I Subject Code
|Shift I Subject Name (09:00 AM–12:00 PM)
|Shift II Subject Code
|Shift II Subject Name (03:00 PM–06:00 PM)
|22 June 2026
|79
|Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
|87
|Computer Science and Applications
|66
|Museology & Conservation
|42
|Persian
|24
|Punjabi
|41
|Russian
|26
|Tamil
|19
|Bengali
|80
|Geography
|12
|Home Science
|38
|Marathi
|16
|Music
|55
|Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|15
|Population Studies
|95
|Santali
|—
|—
|23 June 2026
|14
|Public Administration
|63
|Mass Communication and Journalism
|9
|Education
|88
|Electronic Science
|10
|Social Work
|74
|Women Studies
|22
|Malayalam
|58
|Law
|28
|Urdu
|27
|Telugu
|68
|Criminology
|82
|Forensic Science
|65
|Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre
|34
|Nepali
|70
|Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
|59
|Library and Information Science
|71
|Folk Literature
|3
|Philosophy
|24 June 2026
|2
|Political Science
|8
|Commerce
|62
|Comparative Study of Religions
|11
|Defence and Strategic Studies
|45
|Japanese
|50
|Indian Culture
|33
|Dogri
|60
|Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
|43
|Rajasthani
|—
|—
|31
|Linguistics
|—
|—
|25 June 2026
|30
|English
|6
|History
|32
|Chinese
|83
|Pali
|85
|Konkani
|91
|Prakrit
|40
|Spanish
|72
|Comparative Literature
|84
|Kashmiri
|—
|—
|29 June 2026
|20
|Hindi
|4
|Psychology
|49
|Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|18
|Maithili
|103
|Indian Knowledge Systems
|29
|Arabic
|35
|Manipuri
|17
|Management (including Business Administration, Marketing, Industrial Relations, Personnel Management, Financial Management, Co-operative Management)
|21
|Kannada
|47
|Physical Education
|44
|German
|73
|Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (including Jyotisha, Vyakarna, Mimansa, Navya Nyaya, Sankhya Yoga, etc.)
|101
|Sindhi
|105
|Ayurveda Biology
|39
|French (French Version)
|104
|Disaster Management
|30 June 2026
|1
|Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Business Economics
|36
|Assamese
|89
|Environmental Sciences
|5
|Sociology
|102
|Hindu Studies
|100
|Yoga
|7
|Anthropology
|93
|Tourism Administration and Management
|94
|Bodo
|46
|Adult Education/Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education
|37
|Gujarati
|67
|Archaeology
|25
|Sanskrit
|23
|Oriya
|90
|Politics including International Relations/International Studies/Defence & Strategic Studies/Area Studies
|81
|Social Medici
The examination will begin on June 22. Subjects scheduled in the first shift include Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Labour Welfare and Personnel Management. The second shift will cover Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies.
The final day of the examination, June 30, will feature Economics and related disciplines, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Political Science including International Relations, and Human Rights and Duties in the first shift. The second shift will include Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine and Community Health, Statistics and Forestry.
NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest updates, examination instructions and notices. Candidates can also contact the agency through its helpline number or email for any queries related to the examination.