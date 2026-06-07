NET June 2026 exams: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 22 to June 30, 2026, covering more than 80 subjects over five examination days.

The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to NTA, details regarding the allotted exam city will be made available on the official website around eight to ten days before the examination date. Candidates scheduled to appear on June 22 can expect their city intimation slips between June 12 and June 14.

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Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and carefully check details such as the examination city, shift timing, subject code and other particulars before the exam.

UGC-NET June 2026 full exam schedule

DateShift I Subject CodeShift I Subject Name (09:00 AM–12:00 PM)Shift II Subject CodeShift II Subject Name (03:00 PM–06:00 PM)
22 June 202679Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)87Computer Science and Applications
66Museology & Conservation42Persian
24Punjabi41Russian
26Tamil19Bengali
80Geography12Home Science
38Marathi16Music
55Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management15Population Studies
95Santali
23 June 202614Public Administration63Mass Communication and Journalism
9Education88Electronic Science
10Social Work74Women Studies
22Malayalam58Law
28Urdu27Telugu
68Criminology82Forensic Science
65Performing Art-Dance/Drama/Theatre34Nepali
70Tribal and Regional Language/Literature59Library and Information Science
71Folk Literature3Philosophy
24 June 20262Political Science8Commerce
62Comparative Study of Religions11Defence and Strategic Studies
45Japanese50Indian Culture
33Dogri60Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies
43Rajasthani
31Linguistics
25 June 202630English6History
32Chinese83Pali
85Konkani91Prakrit
40Spanish72Comparative Literature
84Kashmiri
29 June 202620Hindi4Psychology
49Arab Culture and Islamic Studies18Maithili
103Indian Knowledge Systems29Arabic
35Manipuri17Management (including Business Administration, Marketing, Industrial Relations, Personnel Management, Financial Management, Co-operative Management)
21Kannada47Physical Education
44German73Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (including Jyotisha, Vyakarna, Mimansa, Navya Nyaya, Sankhya Yoga, etc.)
101Sindhi105Ayurveda Biology
39French (French Version)104Disaster Management
30 June 20261Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/Development Studies/Econometrics/Applied Economics/Business Economics36Assamese
89Environmental Sciences5Sociology
102Hindu Studies100Yoga
7Anthropology93Tourism Administration and Management
94Bodo46Adult Education/Continuing Education/Andragogy/Non-Formal Education
37Gujarati67Archaeology
25Sanskrit23Oriya
90Politics including International Relations/International Studies/Defence & Strategic Studies/Area Studies81Social Medici

The examination will begin on June 22. Subjects scheduled in the first shift include Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Labour Welfare and Personnel Management. The second shift will cover Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies.

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The final day of the examination, June 30, will feature Economics and related disciplines, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Political Science including International Relations, and Human Rights and Duties in the first shift. The second shift will include Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine and Community Health, Statistics and Forestry.

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official UGC-NET website for the latest updates, examination instructions and notices. Candidates can also contact the agency through its helpline number or email for any queries related to the examination.