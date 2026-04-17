JEE Main Results 2026 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result soon on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While NTA has not yet issued a separate official notice confirming the exact date and time, reports claim that scorecards are likely to be out on or before April 20. The NTA had already released a provisional answer key for Session 2 and opened the challenge process, which means the final answer key is likely to be out before the result is declared.

How to check JEE Main Session 2 result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps once the result link is activated:

1. Visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result link

3. Fill in the application number and password or date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view the scorecard.

5. Download and print the result for future use.

What details will be there in the scorecard?

The scorecard is likely to include the candidate’s subject-wise percentile, overall NTA score, All India Rank and qualifying status for the next stage. As in the previous session, the results will be declared online only.

Cut off, answer key, and what happens next

Along with the Session 2 result, candidates are also likely to get the final answer key and the JEE Advanced qualifying cut-off. As per reports the top 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to qualify for JEE Advanced 2026, in line with the usual pattern followed by the exam authorities. Students seeking admission to IITs, NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions should keep a copy of the scorecard ready for counselling and the admission-related process. Since NTA has not officially confirmed the exact release date yet, candidates should keep checking the official website for the latest update.