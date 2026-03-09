The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has announced the full schedule for JEE Advanced 2026. The exam will be held on May 17, 2026.

The test will take place in two sessions on the same day. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates must appear for both papers. Those who miss either paper will not be included in the merit list.

Registration for Indian students will start on April 23 and will close on May 2, 2026. Foreign nationals can begin applying earlier, from April 6. The entire application process will be online through the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2026: Admit card and exam day rules

Admit cards will be available for download from May 11 to May 17, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Soft copies will not be accepted.

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria

Only candidates who rank among the top 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), irrespective of category, can register for JEE Advanced. Candidates can attempt the exam a maximum of two times in consecutive years.

They must also have appeared for Class 12 for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Those who have already taken admission in any IIT are not eligible.

JEE Advanced 2026: Answer key and result schedule

IIT Roorkee will release the response sheets of candidates on May 21. The provisional answer key will be published on May 25. Candidates can raise objections between May 25 and May 26. After reviewing the objections, the final answer key will be released on June 1, 2026.

The results will also be announced on June 1 by 10 am. Counselling for admission into IITs through Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the next day, on June 2.

The syllabus, which includes Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from Classes 11 and 12, will remain the same. However, details such as the marking scheme, distribution of marks and number of questions will only be revealed on the exam day, which makes the test unpredictable.

With JEE Main Session 2 ending on April 9, candidates will get around five and a half weeks to focus only on preparing for JEE Advanced before the May 17 exam.