The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the date and time for the Class 10th Result 2026 soon. Last year, the results were declared on May 13. The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be released on the official website cbse.gov.in, where students can check their scores by logging in with their details.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, with around 25 lakh students appearing for the exams. The improvement exams are scheduled to be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026. As a new update for 2026, students will also have the option to improve their scores in up to three subjects through a second examination.

Apart from the website, results will also be available on platforms like the UMANG app, DigiLocker, and through SMS.

From this year, CBSE has introduced a new option allowing students to improve their scores in up to three subjects through a second board exam. This second exam will be conducted between May 15 and June 1, 2026.

Once released, students can check their results on the official website cbse.gov.in, as well as through other platforms like the UMANG app, DigiLocker, and SMS services.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Login credentials required to check scorecards

To check the CBSE Class 10 result online, students must use the following details from their admit card:

-Roll Number – The unique number assigned to each student.

-School Number – The official code of your school.

-Admit Card ID / Registration Number – The security ID printed on your admit card.

Always enter the credentials exactly as shown on your admit card to avoid login errors and access your result smoothly.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

-Go to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

-Click on the link “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026”

-Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

-Press the Submit button

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download and print a copy for future reference

Students can view their CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online by entering their roll number, school code, and admit card ID on the official website and save a copy for future reference.

