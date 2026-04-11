BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result Date Time Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both first- and second-year students in the coming days. With last year’s results released on April 12 at 11 am, anticipation remains high among students awaiting their scores.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — bie.ap.gov.in— by entering their login credentials.

How to check AP Inter Results 2026 online

The scorecard will include subject-wise marks for both first- and second-year students. While digital copies will be available immediately, students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the declaration.

To access their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1 – Navigate to the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the link for ‘AP Inter Results 2026′.

Step 3 – Input your hall ticket number and date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 4 – The AP Inter results for 2026 will display on the screen.

Step 5 – Examine the information and download the scorecard for future use.

Pass percentage trend and supplementary exams

Over the past few years, the overall pass percentage in Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams has shown steady improvement. From 59% in 2021, results have gradually increased, reaching 70% for first-year students and 83% for second-year students in 2025, reflecting a positive academic trend.

With nearly one million students expected to access their results this year, the scale of the examination remains significant. Those who are unable to clear one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The board is likely to release a separate notification detailing exam dates, application procedures, and fees shortly after the main results are announced.

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