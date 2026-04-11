AP Inter Results 2026 Date Time LIVE: When will BIEAP 1st 2nd Year results be out at bie.ap.gov.in, check direct link
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result Date Time Direct Link @bie.ap.gov.in Live Updates: With last year’s results released on April 12 at 11 am, anticipation remains high among students awaiting their scores.
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result Date Time Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both first- and second-year students in the coming days. With last year’s results released on April 12 at 11 am, anticipation remains high among students awaiting their scores.
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — bie.ap.gov.in— by entering their login credentials.
How to check AP Inter Results 2026 online
The scorecard will include subject-wise marks for both first- and second-year students. While digital copies will be available immediately, students will need to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the declaration.
To access their results, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1 – Navigate to the official website: bie.ap.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the link for ‘AP Inter Results 2026′. Step 3 – Input your hall ticket number and date of birth in the specified fields. Step 4 – The AP Inter results for 2026 will display on the screen. Step 5 – Examine the information and download the scorecard for future use.
Pass percentage trend and supplementary exams
Over the past few years, the overall pass percentage in Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams has shown steady improvement. From 59% in 2021, results have gradually increased, reaching 70% for first-year students and 83% for second-year students in 2025, reflecting a positive academic trend.
With nearly one million students expected to access their results this year, the scale of the examination remains significant. Those who are unable to clear one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The board is likely to release a separate notification detailing exam dates, application procedures, and fees shortly after the main results are announced.
Live Updates
12:40 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: Hall Ticket key to access AP Inter Results 2026
Students will need their hall ticket number to check and download the AP Inter Results 2026, as access to the scorecards will be restricted without it.
It is important to keep the admit card handy while checking results. After downloading the marks memo, students should review all details carefully to ensure there are no errors that could affect admissions or counselling later.
12:25 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: Key details included in AP inter marks memo
The AP Inter Result 2026 marks memo will include the following details:
Student’s Name
Roll Number
Hall Ticket Number
Subject-wise Marks
Total Marks Obtained
Grade
Qualifying Status
12:15 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: Websites and Process
The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared online. To check their scores, students need to visit the official website and enter their hall ticket number.
Official websites to check results:
bie.ap.gov.in
resultsbie.ap.gov.in
12:00 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: A look at district-wise performance patterns
The AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 will not only showcase individual scores but also highlight district-wise academic performance across the state. In 2025, Krishna, Guntur, and NTR districts recorded the highest pass percentages, setting a benchmark for others.
Similar trends are expected this year, with detailed analytics likely to be released alongside the results. These insights help students, educators, and policymakers understand regional performance patterns and track overall academic progress.
11:50 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: What are the passing marks for AP Inter exams?
Students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass the AP Intermediate exams, as per the general criteria followed by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).
11:40 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: What if you forget to download your AP Inter result?
If students forget to download their AP Inter result, there’s no need to worry. They can revisit the official website anytime during the active period to access and download their marks memo. Alternatively, they can collect the marks memo later from their school.
However, it is strongly recommended to download and save a copy immediately after checking the result to avoid any inconvenience later.
11:34 (IST) 11 Apr 2026
BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date Time Live: Scorecards Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in
The BIE AP Inter Result 2026 for both first and second year students is likely to be announced soon by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh. Although an official date is yet to be confirmed, previous trends point to a mid-April release.
Once the results are declared, students can check and download their marks memos using their hall ticket numbers on the official website. The scorecards will display subject-wise marks, grades, and pass status, along with district-wise performance details.
Students are advised to keep their login details handy and follow official updates closely to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.