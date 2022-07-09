PM to open Rs 15,000 crore Bundelkhand expressway

Notwithstanding the challenge posed by two waves of Covid-19, the 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway project is completed and is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, eight months prior to its deadline.

The Rs 14,849-crore four-lane access-controlled expressway from Chitrakoot to Etawah, that would connect seven districts of the state – Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah, will cater to the parched and economically backward Bundelkhand region and will be directly connect the region to the national capital through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

Giving details of the project, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the CEO of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), said that the new expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot to just six hours and will act as an industrial corridor for the region to Delhi-NCR.

“The Expressway will transform the economy of the region and will act as a stimulant to economic development and boost the growth of the agriculture, industry, commerce, and tourism sectors. It will serve as an industrial corridor, allowing the products of manufacturing units, development centres and the agricultural economy of these areas to be transported seamlessly to the state capital and the national capital. It will also act as a catalyst for setting up of handloom units, food processing units, storage plants, mandis and milk-based industries,” he said.

In fact, the new expressway is going to be crucial to the success of the upcoming defence corridor in the state and will supplement its various nodes.

Plans are afoot to develop an industrial corridor along the expressway to boost the investment in the region and entrepreneurs would be encouraged to set up industrial training institutes, educational institutions and medical institutes near the expressway.