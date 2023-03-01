Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to open for commuters soon! All you should know

Good news for travellers! Now, one can reach Mysuru from Bengaluru in less than 90 minutes as the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will soon be opened to the public. The expressway is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week. However, the exact date and time are not known.

Boost economic growth in regions:-

The expressway will boost the investment and industrial development of the region. Built at a cost of more than Rs 8,000 crore, the expressway will reduce the traffic congestion in the area.

Also Read: National highways to get more durable! NHAI exploring to construct roads using Phosphor-Gypsum – Details here

The 117 km long expressway has been constructed in two phases. Of this 52 km section is a greenfield that consists of five bypasses that have been opened. The five bypasses are – a 7 km long Srirangapatna bypass, a 10 km long Mandya bypass, a 7 km long Bidadi bypass, a 22 km long bypass that passes from Ramanagaram and Channapatna, and a 7 km long Maddur bypass.

10-lane project:-

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is a 10-lane project. Out of these – four lanes and two lanes on either side have been proposed for the villages and towns lying along the highway, and the remaining six lanes will connect to cities directly.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari claims ‘Uttar Pradesh to have America-like road infra by 2024’ — Will UP’s picture change with development of roads?

Toll collection:-

On Monday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) decided not to collect the toll on the newly constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway till March 14. It also released a toll fare chart for various types of vehicles.

PM Modi’s second visit in a fortnight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka will be the second visit to the state within a fortnight. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shivamogga and Belagavi. In Shivamogga, the Prime Minister has inaugurated an airport and laid the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga. He also dedicated several infrastructural-related projects such as the foundation stone for multiple road development projects, multi-village schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, and smart city projects. In Belagavi, the Prime Minister dedicated the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building and rail line doubling project.