Vaccination drive at Delhi stations! Indian Railways creates largest COVID-19 facility at work places

In the nation’s fight against COVID-19, Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned. Other than running Oxygen Express trains swiftly with loaded oxygen to different parts in India, the national transporter is also gearing up its in-house medical facilities. Also, in line with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, the Indian Railways’ Delhi Division had created the largest facility at work places viz. Jind, Panipat, Shamli, Rohtak, Anand Vihar, Shakurbasti, Tughalakabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and New Delhi, etc. According to the Railway Ministry, more than 3,200 railway employees got vaccinated for novel coronavirus in five days.

Also, the Railway Ministry has planned massive capacity enhancement in 86 railway hospitals across the country. Currently, four number of oxygen plants are operational, as many as 52 oxygen plants have been sanctioned, while 30 oxygen plants are under various stages of processing. Will this, all railway hospitals for Covid treatment will be equipped with oxygen plants. The GMs have been delegated further powers for sanctioning oxygen generation plants, up to Rs 2 crores in each case. Besides, multiple measures have been initiated by Indian Railways.

The number of beds for the treatment of Covid positive patients has been increased from 2539 to 6972 beds. Also, the number of ICU Beds in Covid hospitals has been increased from 273 to 573 beds. The number of invasive ventilators has been increased from 62 to 296. Apart from this, constant efforts are being made to add essential medical items in railway hospitals such as BIPAP machines, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, etc. The Railway Ministry has also issued instructions that Indian Railways’ staff affected with COVID-19 may be admitted to empanelled hospitals for treatment on referral basis as per need.

So far, Oxygen Express trains have delivered nearly 11800 MT of LMO in over 727 tankers to various states. Till now, 196 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, the ministry said.