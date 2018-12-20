New Train 18-like MEMU for North India! Indian Railways rolls out 130 kmph train for short-distance travel

It has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, which is also the pioneer of the engineless Train 18.

A new Train-18 like MEMU rake may soon start plying in North India, easing commuter woes and making travelling more convenient in the local train networks. Also, being called the little sister of Train 18, a new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train has been rolled out yesterday. It has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, which is also the pioneer of the engineless Train 18. Sudhanshu Mani, GM ICF told Financial Express Online that they have requested the Railway Board to allot this new MEMU take to the Northern Railway zone and to base it out of Delhi for run to other cities. Denying reports of the new train being an AC local, Sudhanshu Mani said, “The new MEMU is not air-conditioned. Eventually, however, I believe Indian Railways should look at only AC local trains.”

The new MEMU train has been developed to cater to short distance inter-city travel. Built at a cost of Rs 26 crore, it has the capacity to carry 2,618 passengers. The new train has been designed to run at a speed range of 110 to 130 kmph. The new MEMU train has all its equipment underslung, similar to Train 18, making it easier for passengers to move seamlessly bet wen coaches. The coaches of MEMU underslung are 23.1m long as against 21.3m in MEMU on board. Also, for improved performance modern bogies of Train 18 have been adopted. The motor coach bogies are powered by fully suspended 3 phase motors. Moreover, for effective and quicker braking, the brake system has been equipped with wheel-mounted disc brakes and regeneration brakes. Here are some interesting features of the new MEMU train:

• The MEMU operates on 25 kV AC Overhead Traction

• About 35% energy can be saved by regenerative braking

• The coach body and flooring are of stainless steel

• The stainless steel driving end nose is aerodynamically shaped

• AC driver cabs as well as ergonomic FRP driver desk

• Interior panels are screw-less

• The cushioned seats are best in class

• 2 toilets in passenger coaches and 1 toilet in Driving Motor Coach

• The MEMU has sleek aluminum luggage racks

• End to end movement with sealed gangways between coaches

• CCTV cameras on both inside the coaches and outside the Driver’s Cab

• The MEMU has GPS-based passenger information and announcement system

• It also has double leaf sliding doors

• It has Talk-Back system to allow passengers to talk to driver for emergency situations

Watch Video: Train 18-like MEMU train unveiled!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The MEMU train may cater to the cities of Uttar Pradesh within 200-300 km from the national capital. The trials are likely to be completed in less than two months, following which the train would be made operational by February. By the end of this month, the ICF is also likely to launch the second air-conditioned 12-coach local train for the Mumbai suburban railways.