Indian Railways 139 enquiry, helpline number integrated! Check PNR, train status, fares, file complaints

To seek help from railway authorities, passengers just need to give a call or SMS on the number 139.

Good news for Indian Railways passengers! Now, you can seek help or register your complaints more easily and conveniently. The 139 service number of Indian Railways has now been converted into an integrated Indian Railways helpline number, based on an interactive voice response system. Thus, from now on, railway passengers will not have to remember different numbers. According to Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry, starting from January 1, 2020, only 139 number can be used by passengers or railway users instead of several helpline numbers of Indian Railways. To seek help from railway authorities, passengers just need to give a call or SMS on the number 139. The integrated railway helpline number service would be available in 12 different languages.

According to details shared by the Railway Ministry, the Indian Railways grievance helpline numbers like 182 for railway security, 1072 for information related to rail accidents, 9717630982 for registering complaints via SMS, 138 for medical emergencies, 58888 for cleaning of coaches, 155210 for complaints related to vigilance and corruption, 1800111321 for catering services will be discontinued from January 1, 2020. Instead, all these numbers have now been integrated into railway helpline number 139.

The integrated helpline number will assist passengers seeking help or information related to any basic train enquiries such as enquiries related to train schedule, ticket bookings, PNR, fares, etc.

How to use Indian Railways integrated helpline number 139:

In order to seek help or information through the integrated helpline number, after dialing 139